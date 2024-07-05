Happy New Year: Farah Khan refused HEFTY amount by producer to launch his son because of Shah Rukh Khan; know what happened

Farah Khan's last film as a director was Happy New Year back in 2014. The multi-starrer action comedy had Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Vivaan Shah and Boman Irani. Upon release, the film took a bumper opening and proved to be among the highest-grossers of the year.

The choreographer turned director recently revealed that she was offered Rs 10 crore by a producer who wished to launch his son with HNY.

During a recent interaction with comedian Zakir Khan for her YouTube channel, Farah Khan talked about being offered Rs 10 crore by a producer to offer his son in Happy New Year. She recalled refusing the offer like a "Jhansi ki rani" because she didn't want to be dishonest with the film.

Farah also added that she wondered what if Shah Rukh Khan came to know about it and hence said "No" to the producer. She revealed that she cast Vivaan Shah for the role because he was the right choice.

Farah Khan's association with Shah Rukh Khan

Farah Khan has directed 4 films in her career so far and 3 of them i.e. Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year had SRK in the lead. In fact, all three of them have been among the biggest hits of their career.

Fans are desperately looking forward for them to come together for another big entertainer.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

After going through a rough phase in his career, Shah Rukh Khan made a grand comeback in 2023 with historic hits like Pathaan & Jawan. Even his 3rd film of the year, Dunki was among the top grossers of the year. SRK is now gearing to kickstart his next action thriller titled King in which he will be seen as a Don.

Pinkvilla was the first to report that King will have Shah Rukh and his daughter-actress Suhana Khan sharing screen space for the first time. The film will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

