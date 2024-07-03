When Shah Rukh Khan helped Veer Zaara co-star Divya Dutta understand camera angles, arranged her meeting with Mani Ratnam for Dil Se

Divya Dutta and Shah Rukh Khan shared the screen in the iconic movie Veer-Zaara, which is still regarded as a cult classic and a cinematic gem. Recently, Dutta reminisced about her days working with Shah Rukh Khan and revealed that he helped her in contacting Mani Ratnam for Dil Se.

Divya Dutta recalls how Shah Rukh Khan made her meet Mani Ratnam

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Divya Dutta mentioned that she is always struck by the generosity of Shah Rukh Khan and stars of his stature, emphasizing that this quality sets them apart from others. Recounting an incident related to the film Dil Se, she explained that she had expressed her desire to be part of the film.

At the time, she and Shah Rukh Khan shared the same manager, who suggested that she visit the film set and ask Shah Rukh for Mani Ratnam’s contact number. Not owning a mobile phone then, she followed the instructions and arrived at Connaught Place as advised.

From the sidelines, she watched the filming of a chase scene, noting that thousands of people had gathered to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh, leaving hardly any space to stand.

Divya recounted that initially, she had thought it would be impossible to meet Shah Rukh due to the crowd. However, just as she was about to leave, someone approached her and escorted her through the crowd to a parked car, which turned out to be Shah Rukh’s makeshift vanity van.

She mentioned that he opened the door for her and held her hand, describing him as quite charming. She explained that he asked how he could help, and she expressed her strong desire to be part of the film.

He offered her coffee and assured her that he would pass on her message to Mani Ratnam, saying, "That's all I can do." She noted that outside, the crowd was nearby, chanting his name and rocking the car.

Divya recounted that she had the opportunity to meet Mani Ratnam, who informed her that he couldn't cast her in the movie due to her resemblance to Manisha Koirala

Divya Dutta recalls working with Shah Rukh Khan in Veer-Zara

Dutta mentioned that her next encounter with Shah Rukh occurred while they were working on the film Veer-Zaara, during which he took the time to guide her on understanding camera angles. She recalled his advice, saying, "He mentioned that he wouldn't always be present on every set, so I needed to learn to manage on my own."

In the same interview, she expressed her apprehension about being typecast as the hero's sister after her role in Veer-Zaara. She remarked that she was concerned about potentially being stereotyped as the best friend to every heroine in the industry. She added that there is a tendency in our industry for everyone to gravitate towards those who appear attractive, leaving others behind.

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

Meanwhile, SRK will next be seen sharing the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan in a movie titled King. The actor will portray a Don in this highly anticipated project. King will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Gauri Khan with Siddharth Anand.

