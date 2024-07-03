Almost a year after its worldwide release, Jawan has secured a release date in Japan. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer action film, directed by Atlee, is scheduled to debut on November 29th later this year. The film will be distributed by Twin, a regular distributor of Indian films in Japan.

Announcing the release plans on their official Twitter handle with a trailer and a poster, which highlights Jawan as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. The distributor also revealed that advance sales for Jawan in Japan will commence on July 5th, nearly five months ahead of its release. Those buying the tickets in advance will also receive posters of Shah Rukh Khan from the song Chaleya.

Jawan currently ranks as the second highest-grossing Bollywood film overseas sans China, with USD 47.60 million, just behind Pathaan which grossed USD 47.85 million. The difference between the two is entirely from Japan, where Pathaan earned JPY 45 million (USD 300K). Jawan will aim to surpass Pathaan in Japan, thereby exceeding its total overseas earnings as well.

About Jawan

Jawan is a Hindi action thriller film directed by Atlee. The film is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead who plays a dual role. Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover appear in supporting roles.

Where to watch Jawan?

You can watch Jawan on Netflix where it is streaming now.

