Has Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya’s marriage hit rock bottom? Model’s latest post after silence during T20 World Cup win hints at it

Indian cricket player Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic made it to the headlines after the news of them hitting a rough patch in their wedding came in front. The couple have kept their mum on this front, but it looks like all is not well in their paradise.

The model’s silence after team India’s T20 World Cup win added fuel to the already ongoing separation news. Well, amidst all this, what caught our attention was an Instagram story that she posted. In that, she spoke about a line from the holy Bible and spoke about God always being there irrespective of certain situations in one’s life.

Natasa Stankovic shared a line from the Bible

Taking to her Instagram stories, Natasa Stankovic shared a video of her sitting in her car. She can be heard telling her fans that she got very excited after reading a line in the Holy Bible and that she really needed to hear this. Hence, she decided to bring the Bible in the car to read that line to her fans.

“He will be with you; he will not leave you nor forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed,” read the line from the Bible. Explaining this, the model continued, “Whenever we are going through certain situations, we become discouraged, disappointed sad, or lost. God is with you. He is not surprised by what you are doing because he already has a plan. He will never leave you or forsake you.” She read this with a big smile on her face. Well, we wonder if she is hinting at her ongoing separation trouble in her marriage with this story.

About Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's marriage

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya got engaged in Dubai on January 1, 2020. Later, during the lockdown, they married and started a new chapter in their life.

Ditching a lavish ceremony, the duo opted for an intimate wedding at their home. Natasa and Hardik are parents to a son, whom they have named Agastya. In 2023, the couple renewed their wedding vows in Udaipur.

