Sonakshi Sinha's hubby Zaheer Iqbal grooves to SRK's song with Huma, Aayush at reception, but it's the mystery man who has our attention; WATCH

Sonakshi Sinha recently married the love of her life Zaheer Iqbal after dating him for seven long years. The duo tied the knot in a legal set-up which was followed by a reception attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Several videos and pictures from the event went viral and one of them that has caught everyone’s attention is of a mystery man stealing the show with his insane dance moves.

Mystery man dances his heart out at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s reception

The video dropped by a netizen showed Zaheer Iqbal dancing his heart out with actors Huma Qureshi and Aayush Sharma on Shah Rukh Khan’s hit track Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein from Baazigar. Right behind his clan is a man dressed in a white shirt giving some moves that are surely out of this world and coolest of all.

The video has gone viral on several social media handles with the netizens going gaga over the mystery man. One user wrote, “Sabse badhiya dance to white shirt uncle hi kar ra (The older man in white shirt is dancing the best).” The other one added, “He is in his own world”. The third one added, “Ayeeee uncles on FIREEEE WOO.”

With the fourth one commenting, “That uncle got some moves,” the fifth user added, “That uncle is doing amazing, enjoy a lot.”

Sonakshi Sinha’s note on her wedding

The actress shared two carousels on her Instagram - one from her legal wedding where she re-wore her mother’s wedding saree and the other one from her reception look where she dressed beautifully in red.

Captioning the latter one, Sonakshi wrote, “Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families, and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for.”

She wondered if this was not divine intervention then what would that be? Sinha further called Zaheer and herself blessed to share life together and people’s love protecting them.

