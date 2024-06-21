INSIDE Sohail Khan, Seema Sajdeh’s son Yohan’s unique birthday celebration ft bhaiya Nirvan, Shah Rukh Khan’s kid AbRam

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh's son Yohan turned a year older on June 16, 2024. On their son's birthday, Khan hosted a lavish party for his young friends and family. Now, a new video from Yohan's unique birthday celebration is going viral, attended by Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan among others.

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh celebrate son Yohan's birthday, AbRam Khan joins the party

Taking to Instagram, Sohail Khan shared a video in which he can be seen celebrating his son Yohan's birthday with Seema Sajdeh, his elder son Nirvan, Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan, and Amrita Arora's son.

The video showcases the Khan family celebrating and baking a cake for their little one's special day while playing a football match. Sohail Khan also revealed that they celebrate Yohan's birthday every year with a football game.

Khan captioned the post, "Happy belated birthday my Yoda, every year on your birthday football match we have too much fun, you’ll make me feel younger, but injure me too, it’s Sohail Khan reporting with a limp from the set in hyd."

Have a look at the video here:

Yohan Khan's birthday bash with besties

Earlier, on June 16, 2024, along with Yohan, Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam, and Amrita Arora's son were spotted leaving a restaurant after attending the birthday party, which quickly became viral on social media.

The video shows King Khan's son AbRam Khan attending the birthday celebration of his bestie and Sohail Khan's son Yohan. AbRam Khan looked super adorable in a black and white outfit.

The video captured him leaving the party as he sweetly waved at the paparazzi with a smile.

Have a look at the video here:

Apart from AbRam Khan, others attending the party were Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan Khan, along with Sohail and Seema's elder son, Nirvan Khan.