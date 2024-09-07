Badshah says ex-wife Jasmine Masih ‘couldn’t adjust to culture’ despite all their attempts to save the divorce: ‘It got really messy’

Seasoned rapper Badshah was married to Jasmine Masih for about eight years before they parted ways in 2020 amicably. Recently while speaking to Lallantop, the musician spoke about why their relationship couldn’t work out. “I loved her with all my heart,” Badshah said revealing that they first met on Facebook. It was followed by a mutual friend's party in Chandigarh and after almost 1.5 years of dating, they decided to get married in 2012.

Badshah revealed that while his parents were okay with his choice but had just asked him a simple question - “Are you sure? Since she was born and brought up in London, it might create problems." Unfortunately, this is the same thing that happened in the rapper’s life. Badshah detailed, "She could not adjust to the culture and it got really messy. But we tried our best in that relationship."

Badshah and Jasmine share a daughter together named Jessamy Grace Masih Singh. Badshah revealed that both his former wife and child practice Christianity and have loved his song Paani Paani as well. “However, she is a bigger fan of the South Korean music group Blackpink,” the 38-year-old shared.

In his separate appearance on Prakhar Ke Pravachan's podcast, the Genda Phool singer revealed, “We separated because it was not healthy for our child. I get to meet my child but not that often, as she lives in London.” Pinkvilla exclusively revealed earlier this year that Badshah has reportedly found love again in Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi but the duo are yet to make any comment on the same.

Coming back to his Lallantop interview, Badshah was asked whether he has lost belief in marriage as an institution. On this, the rapper labeled wedding as a flawed concept in the new era and feels that some modifications are needed in it. He feels that there's a lot of pressure and anyone out there should only get married when they have given it enough thought and possess a certain kind of maturity.

“A relationship is a duty, a full-time job. To co-exist with someone with an opinion is a full-time job, especially when you are strongly opinionated," Badshah signed off.

