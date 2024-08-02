Has Tara Sutaria found love in Arunoday Singh after parting ways with Aadar Jain? Here’s what we know

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has reportedly found love for the second time. The latest news has surfaced suggesting that the actress has been seeing actor Arunoday Singh for quite some time now. If reports are to be believed, the two have been secretly dating for over a year and a half, taking their friendship to the next level.

According to a report published in E Times, the bond between Tara Sutaria and Arunoday Singh started from their "mutual liking for art" and "led to the two currently finding solace in each other". The report further claims that the family of the Student Of The Year 2 actress is not only aware of Arunoday, but also adores him a lot.

"The two often go out on dates. It is just that they have not hired a PR to publicize their relationship,” the source was quoted as saying.

In addition to this, the source has mentioned that Tara doesn’t want to publicize her relationship. Meanwhile, the Jism 2 actor has always been very private about his life. "The two are very similar. They have the same penchant for the English language and culture. They are also very much into art", the source shared with the portal.

Furthermore, the report revealed that the source had seen the rumored couple with the actress’ parents in a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. Both the actors have yet not reacted to the claims.

It is worth mentioning that last year in November, in an interview with News 18 Showsha, Tara had revealed that she was single. “I’m not in a relationship,” she shared, implying her breakup with Aadar Jain.

During the conversation, the actress went on to detail how she and her family laugh about dating rumors surrounding her life. She admitted being unfazed by them and that she has the "coolest parents." The actress mentioned that they "share a nice laugh over a cup of tea" after reading about her pairings with XYZ. "This has been happening even before my first film released,” she said.

Tara was previously dating actor Aadar Jain. Meanwhile, Arunoday Singh, on the other hand, has been living separately from his ex-wife Lee Elton since their divorce in 2019.

Tara was last seen in the 2023 released, survival thriller Apurva streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

