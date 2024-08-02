Parineeti Chopra’s hubby and AAP MP Raghav Chadha raises voice against piracy in film industry: 'It's a significant plague that is...'

Parineeti Chopra’s husband Raghav Chadha is a renowned politician. He is a member of the AAP party and quite active on social media, often seen sharing his views on several issues. Recently, he came out and raised his voice about piracy which is prevalent in the film industry during the Rajya Sabha session. He also questioned the Indian government about the steps taken to curb the menace.

Today, on August 2, a while back, actress Parineeti Chopra's husband and AAP leader Raghav Chadha took to his social media handles and shared a video from the Rajya Sabha session. On Friday, he raised the issue of piracy in the film industry and also highlighted the same in his latest social media posts drawing attention to the concern.

He expressed, "Piracy is a significant plague that is all pervasive in the film industry and now in the OTT world as well. The film industry is facing a loss of Rs 20,000 crore annually because of piracy. Online piracy saw a 62% surge during the pandemic."

"We passed the Cinematographic (Amendment) Bill, a year back but it lacks a concrete mechanism against online piracy and focuses largely on anti-cam recording in multiplexes," he further added.

On a concluding note, he posed the question to the government, "As we go digital with more movies being streamed on platforms, I ask the Government what is being done to curb the issue of digital piracy on OTT and whether the government has any plans to bring a dedicated legislation for the same?"

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married last year in September in a lavish destination wedding in Udaipur. The grand celebrations were attended by several Bollywood celebs and notable personalities from the field of politics.

For the unversed, Chadha represents Punjab in the Rajya Sabha and, has been associated with AAP since its inception in 2012. Before joining politics, he was a Chartered Accountant.

Meanwhile, Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s biographical drama film, Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Her portrayal in the film as Amarjot Kaur, the wife of Chamkila was widely appreciated. Going further, the actress has yet not announced any new project.

