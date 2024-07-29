6 Tara Sutaria movies that showcase actor's charisma and will leave you gushing over her: Tadap to Apurva

Tara Sutaria is one of the young actors who is trying to make it big in the film Industry. The actress, who debuted in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2, has made a significant fan following among the masses in a short period. She has been part of multiple romantic and action movies, and her last release was a survival thriller in which Tara showed her acting prowess. Let us take a look at 6 Tara Sutaria movies that you can watch.

6 Tara Sutaria's movies to binge-watch

1. Student Of The Year 2

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Aditya Seal

Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Aditya Seal IMDB Rating: 2.2

2.2 Release year: 2019

2019 Where to watch: Prime Video

The second installment of Dharma Productions' IP Student Of The Year marked the big-screen debut of Tara Sutaria along with Ananya Panday. The Punit Malhotra-directed movie had Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Although it couldn't repeat the success of its original part, you can enjoy watching the glamor of Tara Sutaria in it.

Tara Sutaria's first movie was average at the box office, although the makers are taking the franchise forward as a web show with a fresh start cast.

2. Marjaavaan

Cast: Siddharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, and Riteish Deshmukh

Siddharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, and Riteish Deshmukh IMDB Rating: 3.7

3.7 Release year: 2019

2019 Where to watch: Prime Video

Tara Sutaria played a mute lover in Marjaavaan. The movie, starring Siddharth Malhotra as the protagonist and Riteish Deshmukh as a short-height antagonist, is remembered for its soulful music. Due to the character sketch, Tara Sutaria couldn't reflect much of her caliber. However, her innocence, beauty, and charm shined bright on the silver screen. You can enjoy this romantic action drama on Prime Video.

3. Tadap

Cast: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria, and Saurabh Shukla

Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria, and Saurabh Shukla IMDB Rating: 5.1

5.1 Release year: 2021

2021 Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Tara marked her return to the screens with Tadap in the post-pandemic times. The movie showcased her grayish shade, where her character deceives her lover for physical pleasure. Besides Tara, the movie stars Ahan Shetty and Saurabh Shukla. The Milan Luthria-directed romantic action-drama marked the Bollywood debut of Ahan Shetty.

While it got an appreciation for the action, music, and visuals, Tadap suffers for its screenplay writing. It is available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

4. Heropanti 2

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tara Sutaria

Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tara Sutaria IMDB Rating: 2.3

2.3 Release year: 2022

2022 Where to watch: Prime Video

Tara Sutaria stars alongside Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2. The action drama clashed at the box office with Ajay Devgn's Runway 34. However, it couldn't create much noise in its theatrical run and ended up being a disaster. But, it was received well on the satellite.

The movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays the main antagonist. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, the Tiger and Tara Sutaria movie is available to stream on Prime Video.

5. Ek Villain Returns

Cast: John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria

John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria IMDB Rating: 4.4

4.4 Release year: 2022

2022 Where to watch: Netflix

Tara Sutaria played a music sensation in Mohit Suri's romantic action drama Ek Villain Returns, paired opposite Arjun Kapoor. The actress shines for her charm and screen presence and gives an honest performance. The movie has multiple twists and turns and a good star cast. However, it ended up being average at the box office.

Besides Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria, the movie also stars John Abraham and Disha Patani, who play crucial roles. Ek Villain Returns was applauded for its music and action.

6. Apurva

Cast: Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Bannerjee, Rajpal Yadav and Dhairya Karwa

Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Bannerjee, Rajpal Yadav and Dhairya Karwa IMDB Rating: 6.1

6.1 Release year: 2023

2023 Where to watch: Zee5

Apurva marked Tara Sutaria’s first female-led movie, where she carried it on her shoulders. It is a survival-thriller drama where Tara encounters a gang of four goons. How the actress tries to get out of the life-threatening challenges forms the crust of the story. The movie was directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, who is making waves for his latest release, Kill.

Apurva also stars Abhishek Bannerjee and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The actors have played the negative leads in the movie. The movie was appreciated for its performances and rawness. Besides Abhishek and Rajpal’s impressive performances, Tara shines as an actor, which proves her caliber.

What's next for Tara Sutaria?

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria recently refuted the rumors of starring opposite KGF star Yash in Geetu Mohandas’ upcoming directorial, Toxic. The actor is reportedly in talks about some exciting projects; however, nothing is official at the moment. It will be interesting to see what's new the actor is going to offer her fans.

For the uninitiated, the Bollywood diva started her career as a singer for Disney India's show Big Bada Boom and marked her first-ever acting debut with Disney sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie in 2012 and 2013, respectively.

