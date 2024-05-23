Heeramandi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali feels star system in industry 'should be demolished'; here’s what he said

Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has worked with several big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and many more in his career. However, he now feels that the industry needs to get out of the star system.

SLB whose latest web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been one of the most talked about Netflix series this month also said that he doesn't think much while casting for his projects.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on breaking the star system

During a recent interview with India Today, Sanjay Leela Bhansali talked about the star system in the industry and said that it need 'very good actors' and should come out of the star system. "And if the stars are very good actors, like I have worked with wonderful stars who are wonderful actors. For me, they're actors. The star system should be demolished.” he mentioned.

SLB on his casting process

SLB shared that his casting process for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was an 'instinctive, spontaneous and intuitive process'. Talking about how he doesn't analyze much, SLB took the example of casting Shantanu Maheshwari for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

"If I see Shantanu Maheshwari who's walked into the office for Gangubai (Kathiawadi), I'm thinking, ‘Yeah, he's on.’ He was in a dance show. When my mother was watching that dance show, I went to meet her. I was leaving for office. She said, ‘See this boy is dancing very well. You should cast him somewhere,’ said SLB.

He also shared getting Shreya Ghoshal onboard to sing for Aishwarya in Devdas after his mom was impressed by her voice. "My mom was watching her on a show and she was extraordinary. And I looked at her and called her after some months and said you will sing for Aishwarya in ‘Devdas’. And she wouldn't believe it," SLB added.

Giving a few more examples, SLB took the names of Taha Shah and Sonakshi Sinha too.

More about Heeramandi

Heeramandi delves into the world of courtesans, who once reigned as queens, and is set against the backdrop of pre-independence India. With love and treachery being the central themes, Heeramandi was released on Netflix on May 1.

Consisting of 8 episodes, the series is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and features an ensemble cast with gorgeous ladies Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead. Besides these spectacular actresses, the drama series stars Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.

