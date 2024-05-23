Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali admits Sharmin Segal kept telling him, ‘Mama, I’ll underplay’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently made his digital debut with Heeramandi and the internet is obsessed. Out of everything that made headlines, criticism around his niece and one of the central characters in the show - Sharmin Segal has flooded the internet. The filmmaker has now addressed the actress’ performance in the show.

A long-time assistant of SLB in his movies, Sharmin debuted as an actor in the 2019 film Malaal. In Heeramandi she played the character of Alamzeb who is the daughter of matriarch Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala). While this was anticipated as her relaunch in showbiz, the audience turned her fate around.

What did Sanjay Leela Bhansali say about Sharmin Segal’s performance in Heeramandi?

While many actors from the show defended the actress, Sharmin and SLB chose not to comment anything on it. However, the Devdas director spoke to Hindustan Times and recalled a conversation he had with Segal. He shared, “She kept saying, ‘Mama, I’ll underplay.' I said, ‘Underplay? Are you thinking I’m going to ask you to overplay?”

Saying that he finds her “new energy” fascinating, Sanjay Leela Bhansali added, “I know that they (the new generation of actors) love me as much. I can see it in the way (they ask me), ‘Are you happy? Should we do one more take? Can we do it one more time? Are you okay? I can see that love in their eyes. Now that’s very rare."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali lauds Manisha Koirala’s dedication

For those who don’t know, Manisha was SLB’s first leading lady when the duo worked together on Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1942: A Love Story. He who directed her in songs like Pyaar Hua Chupke Se and Kuchh Na Kaho later cast her in his directorial debut Khamoshi: The Musical (1996). Now, 15 years later he onboarded Manisha to play Mallikajaan in Heeramandi.

Hailing her dedication, SLB shared, “She sat on the set every time for 7 hours, putting mehendi and then giving two shots. She'd go home, put the mehendi for seven hours again the next day, give two shots again, and then go home. It's unbearable”. Heeramandi is currently streaming on Netflix.

