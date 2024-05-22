Heeramandi: Sonakshi Sinha ‘can’t get over’ Tilasmi Bahein's shoot day; shares PICS of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s reaction

The highly anticipated series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which marked the OTT debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was released earlier this month. Actress Sonakshi Sinha stole the spotlight with her mesmerizing performance in the one-take song Tilasmi Bahein.

Sonakshi has now shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the song shoot, posting pictures of SLB’s reaction to her ‘perfect’ take.

Sonakshi Sinha gives a peek into BTS of Tilasmi Bahein’s shoot for Heeramandi

Today, May 22, Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes glimpses from the filming of the song Tilasmi Bahein for the web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Apart from sharing pictures of her performance, she posted photos of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali giving a happy reaction. SLB was seen raising his hand and giving a hug to Sonakshi.

The actress’ post also contained a fun video in which she danced with her crew members.

In the caption, Sonakshi penned, "Cant get over that day!!! From on the spot rehearsal just minutes before the take to getting the perfect take for my first ONE SHOT song - Tilasmi bahein… swipe right to see Sanjay sirs reaction, and what we did right after packup coz we couldnt believe the song was done but we dint get enough… uff pure magic."

She further expressed her gratitude to everyone involved in the making of the song, saying, “Also to everyone who helped create this magic - @iamkrutimahesh and her team, @iamindreshmalik, @jasonshah and every single person who was in frame and off it (sanjay sirs team @mitaksharakumar @ashhna.srrivastava @vama_gor, Simrin, @sakshi910 @tanaya_paradkar, Kalika, Drashti, Shivam, @palaksharma0102, Namrata, im sorry if I’ve missed out a few but u know who u are)

Sonakshi added, “@themadhurinakhale @heemaadattaani @rimpleandharpreet - you brought the song to life… everyone so perfect in their parts… i thank you and am so proud to share this with you.”

Have a look at Sonakshi’s post!

More about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal star as courtesans in Heeramandi. Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal play pivotal roles. It is available to watch on Netflix.

