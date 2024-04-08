Heeramandi: Trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial ft Sonakshi, Manisha-Fardeen Khan and more to drop on THIS date

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is one of the most anticipated web-series of the year. The series will serve as the OTT directorial debut of the magnum-opus director. The promotional assets from the upcoming series including the songs and the opulent star cast have been stirring the internet. On the other hand, igniting enthusiasm amongst the audiences, makers have now announced the release date of the trailer.

Here's when the trailer of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will be released

Today, on April 8, a while back, the official Instagram handle of Netflix and Bhansali Productions made a collaborative post on the internet. The latest post featured another tantalizing glimpse of the magnificent star cast of the series including Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Taha Shah Badussha amongst others.

The special post was shared to tease the audiences with the announcement of the release date of the trailer of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. It has been revealed that the wait of fans will be ended tomorrow as the caption reads, “The trailer for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first-ever series-set in the beautiful, majestic world of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar arrives- TOMORROW Are you ready? Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar trailer out tomorrow!”

Fans express excitement to the series

Minutes after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop expressing their excitement over the upcoming series. A fan wrote, “ready for the masterpiece Can’t wait!, another fan commented, “The world is about to witness magic It would be huge.. thanks Netflix” while a third fan remarked, “Epic Casting.”

In addition to this, Fardeen Khan made the announcement with the caption, “The moment you have been waiting for witness the trailer for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand and opulent SERIES, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar- TOMORROW!! Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar TRAILER OUT TOMORROW!!”

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The upcoming historical drama series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is jointly helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mitakshara Kumar. The series promises to highlight the lives of courtesans in the red-light district of Heeramandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj back in the 1940s.

The series also backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Prerna Singh is created by Moin Beg. It will be available for streaming from May 1 on Netflix.

