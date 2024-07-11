Heeramandi's Jason Shah recalls struggling with addiction to women and s*x; says, 'It was one of the bigger ones to leave'

Jason Shah has been receiving a lot of attention and love for his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actor recently revealed that he was once addicted to women and sex. Admitting to it, Jason shared how he restricted himself while promising to have sex only after marriage.

'It was a sex addiction which was very difficult for me,' says Jason Shah

In a chat for the YouTube channel Shaardulogy with Shardul Pandit, Jason Shah opened up about his addiction to women and sex.

The actor said it was alcohol and was smoking about two and a half packs a day. He was also addicted to women. "It was a sex addiction which was very difficult for me. I think it was one of the bigger ones to leave," Jason added.

He further mentioned that it was tough because to say no is difficult. "There’s that funda that if it feels good, do it. But I have realized that that is probably the worst advice that you could give anybody," the actor said.

When Jason Shah realized his problem and overcame it

Sharing one incident when Jason was at a friend’s house and saw a girl leaving, he felt bad about hurting her. He was feeling a lot of shame and a lot of guilt, and what that did to him was make him feel very empty.

Thereafter, Jason started to believe that there was more purpose to life than the life that he had been living until then and that’s where he realized that fame and money don’t matter because they are there for a moment, and then they are gone.

He stated, “Now it’s no sex before marriage and things like that...” and also claimed that he doesn’t want to be emotionally involved.

Jason Shah on the stressful environment on the Heeramandi set

Talking to Bollywood Now, Jason Shah once revealed that he would work for 3 days and then be off for weeks. He further added that the situation only worsened because of a lack of clarity in vision. Jason revealed that he thought Cartwright (his character name in Heeramandi) was a very straight-line kind of character who is whacking everyone because that is what he read.

Meanwhile, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is currently streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi’s Jason Shah makes shocking claims about environment on set; reveals not being introduced to actors and more