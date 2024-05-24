Heeramandi’s Jason Shah makes shocking claims about environment on set; reveals not being introduced to actors and more

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was released, it has become the talk of the town. Fans cannot stop praising the show, the actors, the songs, and everything about the show.

The show features an ensemble cast including actors like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others. Although all the actors have praised the environment on the set in a recent interview Jason Shah opened up about the stressful environment on the sets.

Jason Shah on the stressful environment on the Heeramandi set

Talking to Bollywood Now, Jason Shah revealed that he would work for 3 days and then be off for weeks. He further added that the situation only worsened because of a lack of clarity in vision. Jason revealed that he thought Cartwright was a very straight-line kind of character who is whacking everyone because that is what he read.

He admitted that he did not read the entire screenplay, and he agrees that if he had gotten a chance, he would see Cartwright in a different light. He further stated that it wasn't a continuous shoot for him, it was quite broken. "I would work for three days and not be on set for three weeks, and then come back again. In my mind, I was jostled. I wasn't settling in. And what happens is that over an extended period of time working with a team, the different nuances of that day start to affect your character."

Recalling an incident Jason said, “They would know what the scene was, but I wouldn’t even know who the actresses were. At one stage, I thought one of the actresses — I won’t give her name — I thought she was an AD. And then she came dressed up, ready for the scene. But no one introduced me. So, I don’t know who’s on set!”

Jason Shah concluded by saying that there were a lot of days when he would be shooting at the end. The team would do a lot of closes and most of the time he would be the last one doing his closes. “It’s not that I’m trying to be the victim here, but I was told things like, ‘Jason, you have 45 minutes’. So, I’ve done some massive scenes in a very short amount of time.”

Talking about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, was released on Netflix on May 1, 2024.

