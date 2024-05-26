Heeramandi's Jason Shah on 'fantastic' work experience with Aamir Khan in Thugs Of Hindostan; says he was 'immersed in his character'

Jason Shah has been enjoying the success of his recent series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Amidst all the praise, the actor recalled his working experience with Aamir Khan in the film Thugs Of Hindostan.

Jason praised Aamir and shared one shot that made him believe why he is called Mr. Perfectionist.

Jason Shah talks about Thugs Of Hindostan co-star Aamir Khan

In a recent interview with Zoom, Jason Shah had a trip down memory lane to his shooting days with Aamir Khan for the film Thugs Of Hindostan. He recalled accepting the film, despite the role offered to him not being “meaty”, because it would allow him to work with the Mr. Perfectionist.

Jason shared, “It was a fantastic experience for me because I got to sit opposite him all day long. This is Aamir Khan, not just another actor you meet.”

Continuing his praise for Aamir, Jason further mentioned, “It was wonderful to see him so immersed in his character. I don’t think I was in his space. He was just miles away from everyone. And his perfectionist side… I remember this one shot: I was looking through an eyeglass and he kept asking the director for one more retake. Even though the director said, ‘I think we got the shot,’ he kept asking for ‘one more’. Aamir being Aamir." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Thugs Of Hindostan was released in 2018 and it was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

Jason Shah on the stressful environment on the Heeramandi set

Talking to Bollywood Now, Jason Shah revealed that he would work for 3 days and then be off for weeks. He further added that the situation only worsened because of a lack of clarity in vision. He further revealed that he thought Cartwright was a very straight-line kind of character who is whacking everyone because that is what he read.

Stating how it wasn’t a continuous shoot for him, it was quite broken, Shah shared, “I would work for three days and not be on set for three weeks, and then come back again. In my mind, I was jostled. I wasn’t settling in. And what happens is that over an extended period of time working with a team, the different nuances of that day start to affect your character.”

Meanwhile, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi’s Jason Shah makes shocking claims about environment on set; reveals not being introduced to actors and more