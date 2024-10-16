Hema Malini Birthday: When OG dream girl slept mid-conversation and started snoring on call with hubby Dharmendra; know what happened next

Born on October 16, 1948, Hema Malini is a legendary Indian actress, filmmaker, and politician, famously known as Bollywood's "Dream Girl." On her birthday, we reminisce about their love story, which defied all odds, including a sweet moment when Hema Malini adorably fell asleep mid-conversation on call and Dharmendra could hear her snore.

During an appearance on Kapil Sharma's show with mom, Esha revealed how she and her mother, share the same trait of not being able to talk for long on-call, Esha continued, “I can’t talk for more than two minutes. Mumma aur main is mein bilkul same hai. I am like jaldi jaldi baat kar ke hang up karo. In fact, mom ka ek story hai jahan pe mummy baat kar rahi thi papa se aur baat kar rahe the, kar rahe the… aur achanak papa ko phone pe mummy ke kharratte sunayi diye.”

(I can’t talk for more than two minutes. Mumma and I are exactly the same in this regard. I’m the kind who talks quickly and hangs up. In fact, there’s a story about mom where she was talking to dad, and they were talking and talking… and suddenly, dad heard mom snoring on the phone.)

While defending herself, Hema explained that she had been working for an extended period, with a night shoot that left her extremely tired. She mentioned that although romantic conversations are enjoyable, there’s only a certain limit to how much one can appreciate them when fatigued.

In 1980, Hema tied the knot with Dharmendra, her co-star and Bollywood’s, adding a new chapter to her storied life both on and off-screen. Over the decades, she captivated audiences with her elegance and charm, becoming one of Bollywood's most enduring and admired stars.

Her grace, beauty, and remarkable performances in iconic films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Dream Girl earned her this cherished title. Today, she continues to inspire as a cultural icon and respected political figure. Happy birthday to the original Dream Girl!

