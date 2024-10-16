Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh’s goofy morning mood is a vibe; Taimur’s unhappy reaction represents all of us during early morning flights

Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan never cease to amaze us, not just with their stellar performances but also with the delightful moments they share during public outings. Frequently seen with their adorable children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, their family is always a joy to behold. Recently, the family was spotted at the airport, gearing up for a special anniversary celebration. Jeh’s playful antics are melting hearts with his cuteness, while Taimur’s less-than-enthusiastic expression perfectly captures how we all feel during early morning flights!

In a now-viral Instagram video, Kareena Kapoor Khan is spotted at the airport with her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, alongside husband Saif Ali Khan, as they head off to celebrate their anniversary. The Crew actress twinned with her sons in stylish white and denim outfits, while Saif sported a blue t-shirt paired with denim pants and tied his hair back in a ponytail.

The two brothers showcased contrasting moods; Taimur appeared calm and composed, appearing to be less than thrilled about the early morning flight, while Jeh was the epitome of mischief. Looking absolutely adorable in his trendy glasses and cap worn sideways, Jeh played with his cap, tossing it to the ground and then picking it back up.

He also cheekily glanced at his dad, Saif, engaging in his playful antics to gauge his reaction. Meanwhile, Saif, while keeping an eye on Jeh, was caught in a conversation as Kareena focused on getting their tickets checked. Jeh even took a moment to wave at the paparazzi, adding to his cuteness factor that’s simply impossible to resist!

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon star in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that she has also signed on for a groundbreaking film that is anticipated to be one of the most significant features in Indian cinema over the next two years. Production is set to begin in January 2025, with a theatrical release slated for 2026.

Saif Ali Khan recently made his South Indian film debut in Devara: Part 1, sharing the screen with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Kortala Siva, this eagerly awaited film was released on September 27, 2024.

In addition to this project, Saif is set to appear in Race 4, where he will star alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film's writer, Shiraz Ahmed, revealed to Bollywood Hungama that filming is slated to begin in January 2025.

