Hema Malini gets emotional on 'Amma' Jaya Lakshmi's birth anniversary; veteran actress credits mother for success

Hema Malini is one of the finest actresses in the Indian film industry. She is not just an ace dancer; the diva has the power to tell tales with her expressive eyes. While she worked hard to reach where she is today, the senior actress credited her ‘Amma’ Jaya Lakshmi with shaping her career. On her mother’s birth anniversary, Malini penned an emotional note. Read on!

A couple of hours ago, on January 3, 2025, Hema Malini took to her Instagram account and dropped two old pictures. In the first image, the actress can be seen all dressed up to perform Bharatanatyam. She tightly held her mother, Jaya Lakshmi, and smiled at the camera. The second photo was a close-up of the face of Malini’s mother.

On her mother’s birth anniversary, the Sholay actress got emotional and penned, “It is that day of the year closest to my heart! My darling mother’s birthday which I never fail to celebrate, thanking her for all that she’s done for me.”

She further added, “Her amazing personality and the rapport she was able to create with all she met, both in the industry and beyond, is what shaped my career and made me what I am. Thank you Amma. I love you.”

After working in a couple of films, Hema Malini shared the screen with Dharmendra in the 1970 movie Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. Cupid did its magic, and the actor soon fell in love. Nearly a decade later, they tied the knot in 1980. Weeks ago, on her husband’s birthday, the Baghban actress took to her Instagram and showered the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor with love.

Along with two cute couple pictures of themselves, she penned, “A day to celebrate! Happiest Birthday to the man of my dreams.I hold your heart as you hold mine ever since we first met many years ago. We have been through good times and bad, always together, steadfast in our love for each other.”

Malini concluded, “I look forward to being dazzled by your charm for many more years to come. May God bless you with good health and happiness always.”

Hema Malini and Dharmendra have two children, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol Vohra.

