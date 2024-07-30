7 Hema Malini and Rajesh Khanna movies showcasing their perfect chemistry

Two iconic figures of Indian cinema, Hema Malini and Rajesh Khanna, teamed up in several unforgettable films that highlighted their exceptional on-screen chemistry and acting skills. Hema Malini and Rajesh Khanna movies span a range of genres, from gripping dramas to heartwarming romances, each leaving a significant mark on the industry. Let's check out some of their classic films offering a glimpse into the powerful partnership of these iconic stars.

7 best Hema Malini and Rajesh Khanna movies highlighting their chemistry

1. Kudrat

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini, Vinod Khanna, Nanda

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Release Year: 1981

Genre: Drama, Romance, Thriller

Where to Watch: YouTube

In Kudrat, Rajesh Khanna and Hema Malini deliver standout performances in a film that combines romance with supernatural elements. Rajesh Khanna’s character is caught in a dramatic tale of fate and passion, while Malini’s role provides a strong emotional counterpoint. Their chemistry is intense and nuanced, fitting well with the film’s dramatic and mystical themes. Kudrat is recognized for its unique storyline and the impressive performances of its lead actors, contributing to its lasting impact.

2. Babu

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini, Rati Agnihotri, Deepak Parashar

IMDB Rating: 5.5/10

Release year: 1985

Genre: Drama

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Directed by A. Bhimsingh, Rajesh Khanna and Hema Malini movie Babu is a Bollywood film from 1985 that is celebrated for its heartfelt narrative and memorable music. The film features Rajesh Khanna and Hema Malini in prominent roles, with Sridevi and Rohini Hattangadi also making significant contributions.

In Babu, Rajesh Khanna portrays Ravi, a dedicated son driven by the desire to improve his mother’s life despite facing numerous obstacles. Khanna brings depth and emotional resonance to the role, showcasing his renowned ability to convey complex feelings. Hema Malini plays Naina, a caring and resilient woman who becomes deeply connected to Ravi. Her character’s strength and empathy play a crucial role in the storyline, as she supports Ravi while dealing with her own challenges.

3. Prem Nagar

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini, K. N. Singh, Farida Jalal, Johnny Walker

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Release Year: 1974

Genre: Drama, Romance

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Babu Shivraj, Prem Nagar delves into themes of love, social responsibility, and ethical values, securing its place as a memorable and influential drama from the 1970s Bollywood era. In the film, Rajesh Khanna plays Ratan Kumar, a wealthy and benevolent man dedicated to philanthropy and community service. His character's generosity and commitment to helping the less fortunate drive the film’s narrative.

Hema Malini takes on the role of Chandini, a principled and determined woman who plays a crucial role in Ratan Kumar’s life. Chandini’s character embodies integrity and compassion, aligning with Ratan Kumar’s mission.

4. Vijay

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty, Shatrughan Sinha

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

Release Year: 1988

Genre: Drama, Action

Where to Watch: YouTube

Directed by Yash Chopra, Vijay is a 1988 Bollywood film renowned for its powerful narrative and star-studded cast. Rajesh Khanna portrays Vijay Kumar, a devoted father who struggles to balance his personal ambitions with his responsibilities towards his family. Vijay is depicted as a man of integrity and selflessness, dedicated to improving the lives of those around him despite facing numerous challenges.

Hema Malini plays Savitri Kumar, Vijay’s supportive and loving wife. Her character is central to the film's emotional core, providing strength and solace to her husband while managing her own struggles.

5. Naseeb

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Release Year: 1981

Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical

Where to Watch: YouTube

Directed by Manmohan Desai, Rajesh Khanna plays Ravi Anand, a character whose life is shaped by destiny's whims. Ravi is depicted as a kind-hearted individual with a strong sense of justice who faces significant challenges.

Hema Malini stars as Aarti Kumar, a pivotal character whose presence greatly impacts Ravi’s life. Aarti is portrayed as a dignified and supportive woman who stands by Ravi through his various struggles.

6. Bandish

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini, Vinod Khanna, Neetu Singh

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Release Year: 1980

Genre: Drama, Romance, Thriller

Where to Watch: YouTube

Directed by Ravi Tandon, Bandish is a Bollywood drama from 1980 that showcases a powerful storyline and notable performances. In the film, Rajesh Khanna plays Ravi Kapoor, a distinguished lawyer who becomes embroiled in a series of personal and legal challenges. Ravi is portrayed as a man of strong principles and dedication to justice, but he faces numerous obstacles that test his character.

Hema Malini takes on the role of Naina, Ravi’s supportive and devoted wife. Naina is integral to the narrative, providing emotional support and strength to Ravi amidst their trials.

7. Rajput

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini, Vinod Khanna, Poonam Dhillon

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

Release Year: 1982

Genre: Drama, Action, Historical

Where to Watch: YouTube

In Rajput, Rajesh Khanna plays Ratan Singh, a noble and principled prince who is deeply committed to his kingdom and its people. Ratan Singh is depicted as a character of honor and bravery, facing numerous challenges to protect his realm. Hema Malini stars as Rajkumari Ganga, the princess who becomes an integral part of Ratan Singh’s life. Ganga is characterized by her elegance and determination, playing a key role in supporting Ratan Singh’s efforts and navigating the complexities of royal life.

Each film is a celebration of their unique artistry and enduring appeal, offering a timeless reminder of their remarkable contributions to the world of film. Their performances have left an indelible mark on the industry, capturing a diverse range of emotions and stories that continue to resonate with audiences.

