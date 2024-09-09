Himani Shivpuri recalls Alok Nath was once deplaned for his behaviour; admits actor is ‘sanskari’ when not drinking: ‘His wife kept asking…’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Veteran actors Himani Shivpuri and Alok Nath have worked together in several films, including Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! While recently speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Shivpuri indirectly addressed whether the severe allegations made against Alok by several women in the last few years had any truth or not. She also recalled the incident when he was once deplaned because of his behavior.

Himani Shivpuri shared that once when she was traveling with Alok Nath for an award show outside India then he got extensively intoxicated. “He was drunk and out of control, and his wife kept asking him to be calm. I even asked him to get a grip on himself or else he would be deplaned. He was deplaned once in the past because of his behavior," Himani expressed.

The Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actress said that Nath’s personality was like ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ and said that during her years of working with him, he has been good until sober. “The thing with him is that when he is not drinking, then he is sanskari. His personality was like that of," Himani asserted.

The actress briefly hinted at something that happened to her and said, “Apart from one incident in the National School of Drama (NSD), I have never faced any problem with him. But, I would hear from people that he was a different person after a few drinks.” Having a sanskari (cultured) on-screen image, Alok Nath faced serious accusations from artists like Vinta Nanda, Navneet Nishan, Deepika Amin, and Sandhya Mridul of allegedly abusing them sexually.

Back then, the 68-year-old specifically addressing Vinta Nanda’s allegations had told ABP that he would ‘neither deny nor agree with the seasoned writer-producer’s severe allegations. “It (r***) must have happened, but someone else would have done it. Well, I do not want to talk much about it as for the matter if it has come out, it will be stretched.”

Alok Nath continues to remain low-key and doesn’t do frequent projects anymore. He was last seen briefly in the 2019 film De De Pyaar De.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

