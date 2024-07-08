Salman Khan’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun co-star Himani Shivpuri recalls jokingly slapping actor when he abruptly lifted her; quips ‘He was such a brat’

Sooraj Barjatya’s 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun reminds us of an era where despite an ensemble we used to love each and every character of a film. This was the same movie where actors Salman Khan and Himani Shivpuri starred for the first time together. In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Himani shared her reaction when Salman lifted her uninformed and abruptly.

When Himani Shivpuri jokingly slapped Salman Khan

The DDLJ actress recalled having met Salman Khan for the first time on HAHK sets and understanding the scene as explained by Barjatya. But when the filming began, Salman suddenly said, ‘Chachi jaan’ and lifted her up. Himani shared, “Since I had a background in theatre, I reacted and I gave him a slap and all that and even Sooraj ji was surprised but he said, ‘It’s looking nice. We will keep it.’ So the next time Salman lifted me suddenly in another scene, I was prepared.”

When Salman Khan bought Biryani on the sets of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Having bankrolled by Rajshri Productions, Hum Aapke Hain Koun had only vegetarian meals available for people to consume on the set but it was Salman who made sure that he brought his home-cooked Biryani for the entire cast and crew. “Salman was such a brat,” Himani quipped adding her experience of working with Salman was wonderful.

She continued, “He would also bring food from his home – biryani and all. On the sets of Hum Aapke Hai Koun, they only served vegetarian food. So, he would bring biryani on Eid and we all used to have it. He was also a big prankster.”

After Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Himani and Salman worked together in several successful movies like Hum Saath – Saath Hain, Biwi No 1, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai, and Khamoshi: The Musical among others.

On the work front, Salman is currently gearing up for his next Sikandar. Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, the movie is scheduled to hit the big screen on Eid 2025. It will also star Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar among others.

