14 Hottest Bollywood actresses that will leave you spellbound; from Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone

In the dynamic realm of Bollywood, numerous talented and stunning actresses grace the screen. Navigating through the radiant smiles, impeccable physiques, and notable accomplishments poses a challenge in singling out a standout in terms of physical beauty. While each actress exudes beauty, only a select few can truly be described as hot and sizzling. Explore our carefully curated list celebrating these fiery and hot Indian actresses in the industry.

14 Hot & sexy actresses in India who rule millions of hearts

1. Jacqueline Fernandez

Birthdate: Jan 10, 1975

Jan 10, 1975 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Jacqueline Fernandez, the hot actress originally from Manama, Bahrain, gained fame as Miss Universe in 2006. With a background as a television reporter in Sri Lanka, she's featured in top-grossing Bollywood films. Known for her fitness and alluring looks, the star had to be on top of our hottest Bollywood actress list.

Top 5 Jacqueline Fernandez’s Movies are:

Kick (2014)

Judwaa 2 (2017)

Race 3 (2018)

Housefull 2 (2012)

Murder 2 (2011)

2. Priyanka Chopra

Advertisement

Birthdate: Jan 16, 1985

Jan 16, 1985 Birthplace: New Delhi, India

Priyanka Chopra, a versatile Bollywood and Hollywood star, has achieved global recognition. Crowned Miss World in 2000, she's garnered acclaim for her acting prowess and philanthropy. As a sexy actress, Chopra's allure extends beyond borders.

Top 5 Priyanka Chopra’s Movies are:

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Mary Kom (2014)

Barfi! (2012)

Fashion (2008)

Don (2006

3. Deepika Padukone

Birthdate: Nov 16, 1985

Nov 16, 1985 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Deepika Padukone, a prominent Bollywood icon, has garnered widespread acclaim for her versatile performances, earning numerous Filmfare Awards. Recognized as a sexy Indian actress, Padukone's charisma has propelled her to international fame.

Top 5 Deepika Padukone’s Movies are:

Padmaavat (2018)

Piku (2015)

Chennai Express (2013)

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013

4. Janhvi Kapoor

Birthdate: Dec 17, 1972

Dec 17, 1972 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Janhvi Kapoor is a rising Indian actress who debuted in Bollywood with Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khattar. Recognized for her captivating beauty, she's making waves with notable performances. As an Indian actress hot on the scene, Kapoor's accomplishments and allure continue to make headlines in the film industry.

Top 5 Janhvi Kapoor’s Movies are:

Dhadak (2018)

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

Roohi (2021)

Ghost Stories (2020)

Bawaal (2023)

5. Bipasha Basu

Birthdate: Jul 6, 1985

Jul 6, 1985 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Renowned for captivating allure, Bipasha Basu stands as the epitome of Bollywood's sizzling charm. Her on-screen presence has captivated global audiences, solidifying her as an industry icon. Achieving success in films and fitness ventures, Basu embodies the essence of the hottest Bollywood actress

Advertisement

Top 5 Bipasha Basu’s Movies are:

Raaz (2002)

Jism (2003)

Dhoom 2 (2006)

Corporate (2006)

No Entry (2005)

6. Malaika Arora

Birthdate: Nov 26, 1972

Nov 26, 1972 Birthplace: Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, India

Malaika Arora, one of the hottest Indian actresses, has left an indelible mark on Bollywood. Renowned for her sizzling dance moves and stunning looks, she's a prominent model, actress, and TV personality.

Top 5 Malaika Arora’s Songs are:

Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se, 1998)

Munni Badnaam Hui (Dabangg, 2010)

Anarkali Disco Chali (Housefull 2, 2012)

Hello Hello (Pataakha, 2018)

Maahi Ve (Kaante, 2002)

7. Kriti Sanon

Birthdate: Apr 24, 1987

Apr 24, 1987 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Kriti Sanon, the acclaimed and sexy Bollywood actress from Delhi, India, first rose to prominence with her debut in Heropanti. Recognized for her versatile performances, she earned the National Award for her standout role in Mimi. Kriti continues to captivate audiences with her talent and alluring presence on-screen.

Top 5 Kriti Sanon’s Movies are:

Luka Chuppi (2019)

Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

Heropanti (2014)

Housefull 4 (2019)

Dilwale (2015)

8. Tara Sutaria

Birthdate: Feb 25, 1981

Feb 25, 1981 Birthplace: New Delhi, India

Tara Sutaria, a rising Bollywood star, debuted with Student of the Year 2 and showcased her versatile talent in singing and acting. The hot actress gained fame for her elegant style and notable performances. With a successful start, she continues to charm audiences with her beauty and on-screen prowess.

Top 5 Tara Sutaria’s Movies are:

Student of the Year 2 (2019)

Marjaavaan (2019)

Tadap (2021)

Ek Villian Returns (2022)

Apurva (2023)

9. Katrina Kaif

Advertisement

Birthdate: Mar 2, 1990

Mar 2, 1990 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Katrina Kaif, an Indian hot actress, has made an indelible mark in Bollywood with her stunning performances. She received critical acclaim for roles in films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Ek Tha Tiger. Known for her elegance and beauty, she's a recipient of several awards, solidifying her status as a Bollywood icon.

Top 5 Katrina Kaif's Movies are:

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Dhoom 3 (2013)

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

10. Disha Patani

Birthdate: Nov 22, 1990

Nov 22, 1990 Birthplace: Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India

Disha Patani, the hottest Indian actress, is renowned for her captivating performances in Bollywood. With hits like Baaghi 2 and Malang, she has solidified her place as a versatile talent. Beyond acting, Disha is a fitness icon and a social media sensation, enchanting fans with her sizzling presence

Top 5 Disha Patani's Movies are:

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

Baaghi 2 (2018)

Malang (2020)

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021)

Bharat (2019)

11. Nora Fatehi

Birthdate: Feb 6, 1992

Feb 6, 1992 Birthplace: Toronto, Canada

Nora Fatehi, recognized as one of the hottest Indian actress, is a versatile talent known for her exceptional dancing skills. Originally from Canada, she gained acclaim in Bollywood with chart-toppers like Dilbar and Saki Saki.

Top 5 Nora Fatehi's Songs are:

Dilbar - Satyameva Jayate (2018)

Saki Saki - Batla House (2019)

Kamariya - Stree (2018)

Garmi - Street Dancer 3D (2020)

O Saki Saki - Batla House (2019)

12. Kiara Advani

Birthdate: Jul 31, 1992

Jul 31, 1992 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Kiara Advani, a talented Bollywood actress, has garnered acclaim for her roles in hits like Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. With a seamless transition from Telugu to Hindi cinema, she's become a sought-after star. Known for her charm and style, Kiara stands out as a sexy actress in the industry.

Advertisement

Top 5 Kiara Advani's Movies are:

Kabir Singh (2019)

Lust Stories (2018)

Good Newwz (2019)

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022)

13. Neha Sharma

Birthdate: Nov 21, 1987

Nov 21, 1987 Birthplace: Bhagalpur, Bihar, India

Neha Sharma, the Indian actress and model, has made a mark in Bollywood with notable performances. Known for her captivating presence and stunning looks, she's graced successful films like Crook and Tum Bin 2. Neha's talent and allure have solidified her status as a hot actress in the industry.

Advertisement

Top 5 Neha Sharma's Movies are:

Crook: It's Good to Be Bad (2010)

Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum (2012)

Tum Bin 2 (2016)

Youngistaan (2014)

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)

14. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Birthdate: Sept 21, 1980

Sept 21, 1980 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharastra, India

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a celebrated Bollywood icon, has garnered acclaim for her versatile acting and stunning beauty. The sexy Indian actress, known for her captivating performances, has received multiple awards, including a Filmfare.

Top 5 Kareena Kapoor Khan's Movies are: