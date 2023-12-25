14 Hottest Bollywood actresses that will leave you spellbound; from Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone
Over the years, India has been graced by numerous hot leading ladies. Explore this compilation of the hottest Bollywood actresses, each reigning over millions of hearts!
In the dynamic realm of Bollywood, numerous talented and stunning actresses grace the screen. Navigating through the radiant smiles, impeccable physiques, and notable accomplishments poses a challenge in singling out a standout in terms of physical beauty. While each actress exudes beauty, only a select few can truly be described as hot and sizzling. Explore our carefully curated list celebrating these fiery and hot Indian actresses in the industry.
14 Hot & sexy actresses in India who rule millions of hearts
1. Jacqueline Fernandez
- Birthdate: Jan 10, 1975
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Jacqueline Fernandez, the hot actress originally from Manama, Bahrain, gained fame as Miss Universe in 2006. With a background as a television reporter in Sri Lanka, she's featured in top-grossing Bollywood films. Known for her fitness and alluring looks, the star had to be on top of our hottest Bollywood actress list.
Top 5 Jacqueline Fernandez’s Movies are:
- Kick (2014)
- Judwaa 2 (2017)
- Race 3 (2018)
- Housefull 2 (2012)
- Murder 2 (2011)
2. Priyanka Chopra
- Birthdate: Jan 16, 1985
- Birthplace: New Delhi, India
Priyanka Chopra, a versatile Bollywood and Hollywood star, has achieved global recognition. Crowned Miss World in 2000, she's garnered acclaim for her acting prowess and philanthropy. As a sexy actress, Chopra's allure extends beyond borders.
Top 5 Priyanka Chopra’s Movies are:
- Bajirao Mastani (2015)
- Mary Kom (2014)
- Barfi! (2012)
- Fashion (2008)
- Don (2006
3. Deepika Padukone
- Birthdate: Nov 16, 1985
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Deepika Padukone, a prominent Bollywood icon, has garnered widespread acclaim for her versatile performances, earning numerous Filmfare Awards. Recognized as a sexy Indian actress, Padukone's charisma has propelled her to international fame.
Top 5 Deepika Padukone’s Movies are:
- Padmaavat (2018)
- Piku (2015)
- Chennai Express (2013)
- Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)
- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013
4. Janhvi Kapoor
- Birthdate: Dec 17, 1972
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Janhvi Kapoor is a rising Indian actress who debuted in Bollywood with Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khattar. Recognized for her captivating beauty, she's making waves with notable performances. As an Indian actress hot on the scene, Kapoor's accomplishments and allure continue to make headlines in the film industry.
Top 5 Janhvi Kapoor’s Movies are:
- Dhadak (2018)
- Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)
- Roohi (2021)
- Ghost Stories (2020)
- Bawaal (2023)
5. Bipasha Basu
- Birthdate: Jul 6, 1985
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Renowned for captivating allure, Bipasha Basu stands as the epitome of Bollywood's sizzling charm. Her on-screen presence has captivated global audiences, solidifying her as an industry icon. Achieving success in films and fitness ventures, Basu embodies the essence of the hottest Bollywood actress
Top 5 Bipasha Basu’s Movies are:
- Raaz (2002)
- Jism (2003)
- Dhoom 2 (2006)
- Corporate (2006)
- No Entry (2005)
6. Malaika Arora
- Birthdate: Nov 26, 1972
- Birthplace: Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, India
Malaika Arora, one of the hottest Indian actresses, has left an indelible mark on Bollywood. Renowned for her sizzling dance moves and stunning looks, she's a prominent model, actress, and TV personality.
Top 5 Malaika Arora’s Songs are:
- Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se, 1998)
- Munni Badnaam Hui (Dabangg, 2010)
- Anarkali Disco Chali (Housefull 2, 2012)
- Hello Hello (Pataakha, 2018)
- Maahi Ve (Kaante, 2002)
7. Kriti Sanon
- Birthdate: Apr 24, 1987
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Kriti Sanon, the acclaimed and sexy Bollywood actress from Delhi, India, first rose to prominence with her debut in Heropanti. Recognized for her versatile performances, she earned the National Award for her standout role in Mimi. Kriti continues to captivate audiences with her talent and alluring presence on-screen.
Top 5 Kriti Sanon’s Movies are:
- Luka Chuppi (2019)
- Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)
- Heropanti (2014)
- Housefull 4 (2019)
- Dilwale (2015)
8. Tara Sutaria
- Birthdate: Feb 25, 1981
- Birthplace: New Delhi, India
Tara Sutaria, a rising Bollywood star, debuted with Student of the Year 2 and showcased her versatile talent in singing and acting. The hot actress gained fame for her elegant style and notable performances. With a successful start, she continues to charm audiences with her beauty and on-screen prowess.
Top 5 Tara Sutaria’s Movies are:
- Student of the Year 2 (2019)
- Marjaavaan (2019)
- Tadap (2021)
- Ek Villian Returns (2022)
- Apurva (2023)
9. Katrina Kaif
- Birthdate: Mar 2, 1990
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Katrina Kaif, an Indian hot actress, has made an indelible mark in Bollywood with her stunning performances. She received critical acclaim for roles in films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Ek Tha Tiger. Known for her elegance and beauty, she's a recipient of several awards, solidifying her status as a Bollywood icon.
Top 5 Katrina Kaif's Movies are:
- Ek Tha Tiger (2012)
- Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)
- Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)
- Dhoom 3 (2013)
- Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)
10. Disha Patani
- Birthdate: Nov 22, 1990
- Birthplace: Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India
Disha Patani, the hottest Indian actress, is renowned for her captivating performances in Bollywood. With hits like Baaghi 2 and Malang, she has solidified her place as a versatile talent. Beyond acting, Disha is a fitness icon and a social media sensation, enchanting fans with her sizzling presence
Top 5 Disha Patani's Movies are:
- MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)
- Baaghi 2 (2018)
- Malang (2020)
- Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021)
- Bharat (2019)
11. Nora Fatehi
- Birthdate: Feb 6, 1992
- Birthplace: Toronto, Canada
Nora Fatehi, recognized as one of the hottest Indian actress, is a versatile talent known for her exceptional dancing skills. Originally from Canada, she gained acclaim in Bollywood with chart-toppers like Dilbar and Saki Saki.
Top 5 Nora Fatehi's Songs are:
- Dilbar - Satyameva Jayate (2018)
- Saki Saki - Batla House (2019)
- Kamariya - Stree (2018)
- Garmi - Street Dancer 3D (2020)
- O Saki Saki - Batla House (2019)
12. Kiara Advani
- Birthdate: Jul 31, 1992
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Kiara Advani, a talented Bollywood actress, has garnered acclaim for her roles in hits like Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. With a seamless transition from Telugu to Hindi cinema, she's become a sought-after star. Known for her charm and style, Kiara stands out as a sexy actress in the industry.
Top 5 Kiara Advani's Movies are:
- Kabir Singh (2019)
- Lust Stories (2018)
- Good Newwz (2019)
- M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)
- Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022)
13. Neha Sharma
- Birthdate: Nov 21, 1987
- Birthplace: Bhagalpur, Bihar, India
Neha Sharma, the Indian actress and model, has made a mark in Bollywood with notable performances. Known for her captivating presence and stunning looks, she's graced successful films like Crook and Tum Bin 2. Neha's talent and allure have solidified her status as a hot actress in the industry.
Top 5 Neha Sharma's Movies are:
- Crook: It's Good to Be Bad (2010)
- Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum (2012)
- Tum Bin 2 (2016)
- Youngistaan (2014)
- Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)
14. Kareena Kapoor Khan
- Birthdate: Sept 21, 1980
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharastra, India
Kareena Kapoor Khan, a celebrated Bollywood icon, has garnered acclaim for her versatile acting and stunning beauty. The sexy Indian actress, known for her captivating performances, has received multiple awards, including a Filmfare.
Top 5 Kareena Kapoor Khan's Movies are:
- Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
- Jab We Met (2007)
- 3 Idiots (2009)
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)
- Veere Di Wedding (2018)
