PHOTOS: 4 Celebrity Spottings of the Day; Kareena Kapoor Khan aces summer fashion, Ananya Panday jets off in comfy attire

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and more, several Bollywood divas were spotted out and about in the city on April 27, 2025. Here are some big celebrity sightings of the day.

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan sets major summer fashion goals

Be it her characters in Bollywood movies or her head-turning fashion sense, Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress her fans and win their hearts. Yet again, the actress made a style statement when she was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

For a comfortable travel, the Jaane Jaan actress stunned in a white ensemble. Bebo was seen wearing a plain cotton kurta-pant set, which she layered up with a long off-white Indian jacket. She carried her expensive luxury bag and sported dark eyewear to complete her chic look.

2. Ananya Panday jets off in comfy attire

Another Bollywood stunner who made an appearance at the Mumbai airport was Gehraiyaan actress Ananya Panday. The youngster looked visibly sleep-deprived as she headed to her next location. She decided to bid adieu to all the glam and walked in her comfy pair of gray co-ord set, which she wore with a white top underneath. Panday also sported a pair of chappals and ditched makeup. Despite that, she looked sweet and charming.

3. Karisma Kapoor greets paparazzi with a sweet smile

Veteran Bollywood icon and another style icon, Karisma Kapoor, was also papped jetting off to an undisclosed location from the city of dreams. The Murder Mubarak star’s unusual fashion sense definitely made many heads turn at the public place. Karisma was spotted wearing a green sweatshirt on top of a black mid-length skirt. She wore a pair of white sneakers with black socks, carried a black stole, and sported classic black sunnies. With a coffee in one hand, she greeted the shutterbugs with a cute wave.

4. Palak Tiwari arrives at a B-town bash

Actress and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s rumored girlfriend, Palak Tiwari, came to a star-studded event hosted on April 27, 2025. The young star rocked a little black dress with a giant pink flower. With a pair of cute pink tie-up heels, open hair and dewy makeup, she finished off her look.

