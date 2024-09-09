OPINION: Akshay Kumar returning to horror comedy genre with Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla is just need of the hour

Today, September 9, 2024, Akshay Kumar gave a treat to his fans on his birthday. The actor announced his new film Bhooth Bangla and also revealed that he would be reuniting with director Priyadarshan. While I have loved Akshay in various kinds of genres like drama, romance, patriotism, and others, I feel that his return to horror comedy is just the need of the hour. Here’s why I think so!

Firstly, the horror comedy genre is the flavor of the season. We have all seen that with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, one of the biggest successes in the post-pandemic era, and more recently with the Supernatural Universe created by Maddock Films. Munjya emerged as a success, and so did Stree 2. The latter, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is raking in huge collections and looking unstoppable at the box office.

There is certainly a demand for these types of films in the market. After all, don’t you love to get entertained with some punchlines and jumpscares combined with supernatural elements? I sure do!

Moreover, Akshay Kumar has himself starred in Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and delivered one of his most loved performances. His recent cameo in Stree 2 as Sarkata’s relative felt impressive and also earned a great response in the theaters. So Akshay doing a full-fledged role in this genre once again could prove to be great for him as well as the box office.

Next is the collaboration of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after 14 years. Together, they have created some of the most iconic movies in the past, including Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, and Bhagam Bhag. They are certainly a coveted actor-director duo, and I expect them to create magic once again.

Coming to Bhooth Bangla itself, the first-look announcement does look intriguing. Akshay gives a glimpse of his trademark self with a quirky expression as he licks milk while a black cat sits on his shoulders. The eerie laughter in the background music is like the cherry on the cake.

I am certainly a fan of haunted houses and cannot wait to experience the chill in theaters. Do you also feel Akshay Kumar coming with Bhooth Bangla is the right choice? Let us know in the comments below.

