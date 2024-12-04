Housefull 5: Nargis Fakhri teases ‘We are coming for you’ as she shares fun PIC with Sonam Bajwa and Jacqueline Fernandez

One of the most anticipated comic capers, Housefull 5 is inching towards its release on June 6, 2025. Since the makers are in the last leg of the movie, the team has been teasing the audience with unseen glimpses from the film’s shoot. A while ago, actress Nargis Fakhri dropped a picture with her co-stars, Sonam Bajwa and Jacqueline Fernandez stating ‘We are coming for you!’

On December 3, Nargis Fakhri took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture with Sonam Bajwa and Jacqueline Fernandez from the sets of their upcoming movie, Housefull 5. The image showcases the three leading ladies in their fun element, giving a peak into their characters in the upcoming comedy movie. Sharing the photo, she penned, “We are coming for you!” and tagged Sonam and Jacqueline on it.

Nearly a week ago, Nadiadwala Grandson shared a fabulous picture of the entire cast of Housefull 5 in their on-screen avatars. Cinephiles jumped in joy to finally see the entire star cast under one roof including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sonam, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline, Chitrangda Singh, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, Johnny Lever, and others.

Captioning the team image, they expressed, “Cruising through the last schedule of our cinematic journey! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani.”

In the past, Sajid Nadiadwala had confirmed his plans of making Housefull 5 on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore. He also revealed shooting it extensively in the UK. For the unknown, Housefull will become the first comic franchise to have 5 films under its name.

Having said that the fifth instalment will see an impressive and talented lot of actors making the audience laugh on the big screen. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 is set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Jolly LLB 3 followed by Housefull 5, Welcome to the Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, and more. For more updates about B-town, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

