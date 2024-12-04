Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone's Chandni Chowk to China director Nikkhil Advani reacts to fans asking for sequel Chandni Chowk To Africa

Back in 2009, Nikkhil Advani brought Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone together for Chandni Chowk to China. The movie was loved by scores of cinephiles who are still waiting for part 2 of the entertainer. During an interview, when the filmmaker was asked about its alleged sequel, Chandni Chowk To Africa, he stated that if fans want it, he will talk to Khiladi Kumar about it.

While talking to Mirchi Plus, Nikkhil Advani opened up about Chandni Chowk To Africa. Upon being questioned when is the movie coming, he stated “Pata nhi yaar (I don’t know)” adding that he has been hearing a lot about Chandni Chowk to China these days. Speaking more about the 2009, he stated that its first half was mind-boggling but he still fails to understand why people didn’t watch it on the big screen.

When the host informed him that even today, people are waiting for the sequel of CC2C, he divulged he would be talking to Akshay Kumar about the same and discussing the same. The filmmaker further revealed that he often talks to ‘Seth Ji’ at around 4-5 am as both of them wake up early in the morning.

He stated, “Humlog batein karte rehte hai (Both of us talk). We’re looking to do some work together.” Sharing more details about Chandni Chowk To Africa, he admitted that they never planned the movie. However, they always knew that if CC2C would be a blockbuster, they would work on its part 2.

While he stated Akki loved his movie with Deepika Padukone, Advani stated that the second half of the martial arts action-comedy film was problematic which was the main reason it did not become a blockbuster. The Batla House helmer also expressed his desire to reshoot the second half of Chandni Chowk to China.

For the unknown, CC2C also featured Mithun Chakraborty, Ranvir Shorey, Roger Yuan, and Chinese actor and martial artist Gordon Liu. Co-produced by Warner Bros. making it the studio’s first Hindi film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Jolly LLB 3 followed by Housefull 5, Welcome to the Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, and more.

