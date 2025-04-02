Kajol’s quirky birthday wish for hubby Ajay Devgn in her signature style is sure to leave you in splits; ‘Cool people were born in August but...’

Ajay Devgn and Kajol, one of the most popular couples of Bollywood, prove that opposites attract. While Singham Again actor is known for his calm and composed demeanor, the actress often lights up the room with her vivacious personality. As Ajay Devgn is celebrating his 56th birthday, his loving wife dropped a quirky yet cute birthday post for him that will surely bring a smile to your face.

On April 2, Kajol took to her Instagram handle and shared an endearing click with her husband, Ajay Devgn. In the photo, the couple was seen sporting a sweet smile while the actress was caught in a candid moment and Ajay looking lovingly at her.

In her trademark style, Kajol added a humorous caption to extend a birthday wish to her husband as she wrote, "All the cool people were born in August but we don’t mind wishing u a happy birthday ;) (accompanied by a party popper emoji) …. thank u for always being older than me (accompanied by a folded hand emoji)".

In the posted picture, Kajol and Ajay were seen twinning in black. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress was seen in a floral top, while the Raid 2 actor was seen in a black t-shirt paired with denim pants.

On the other hand, reacting to the post, several fans also extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to the star while many reacted to the actress’ caption. A fan wrote, "Kajol mam ka birthday August me h isliye wo tarif kar rhi h" another fan called them, "The best pair ....love & respect" and another user noted, "KAJOL IS A LEO."

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been happily married for over 25 years and are proud parents to two kids, Nysa and Yug.

On the professional front, Kajol will be next seen in a mythological horror film, Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras, the film is about the timeless battle between good and evil. It is set to release on June 27, 2025.

Ajay, on the other hand, will be next seen in Raid 2, scheduled to grace the silver screens on May 1, 2025.

