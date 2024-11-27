Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Abhishek Bachchan pose with entire cast as they cruise through last schedule of their film journey; PIC

The much-awaited fifth installment of the Housefull franchise is creating waves of excitement—literally! The latest part of the popular comedy franchise is in its final stages of production. To celebrate this milestone, the entire cast, including Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Abhishek Bachchan, came together for a group photo, marking the culmination of their cinematic journey. This behind-the-scenes snapshot is all set to amp up the anticipation for the comedy extravaganza!

Taking to Instagram on November 27, Nadiadwala Grandson shared a stunning picture of the entire cast of Housefull 5 in their on-screen avatars, and it’s an absolute treat for fans! Akshay Kumar steals the spotlight in a white vest paired with brown cargo pants and sleek shades, exuding effortless style.

Abhishek Bachchan brings vibrant energy in a colorful full-sleeved shirt, posing confidently for the camera. Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in a short dress, looking every bit like a queen.

Joining them are Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, Johnny Lever, and others, all coming together for the perfect picture. The image is packed with charisma, and this ensemble cast guarantees a comedy extravaganza that’s truly unmissable!

Take a look below!

Sharing the picture, the makers added a fitting caption: “Cruising through the last schedule of our cinematic journey!”

Advertisement

According to a report in Mid-Day, the Housefull 5 team's final leg of shooting is set to commence in Mumbai early next month. Following the current schedule, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and the rest of the cast will head to Chitrakoot Grounds, where the climax and a grand song sequence will be filmed.

The production team is constructing an impressive set to replicate sections of a luxury cruise, staying true to the movie’s theme. Lavish interiors of a sprawling bungalow are also being created to serve as the backdrop for the climactic scenes.

The fifth installment in the much-loved Housefull franchise boasts an impressive lineup of actors. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 is set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025.

With such a dynamic cast and several large-scale crowd sequences in the final schedule, the movie is shaping up to deliver a comedy extravaganza that promises a spectacular conclusion to this beloved series.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol to return to Lahore 1947 shoot soon because of Aamir Khan? Know why