Bobby Deol claims dad Dharmendra ‘lived the way he wanted to’ and his mom stood by him: ‘He always stayed…’

Actor Bobby Deol has frequently spoken about his bond with his father, Bollywood legend Dharmendra. In a recent interview, he expressed that the values instilled in him by his parents, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, have shaped him into the person he is today. He also acknowledged that his father, Dharmendra, has lived the way he wanted to, thanks to his mother’s support, and added that he always stayed grounded and true to himself.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, when asked which member of the father-son trio had lived life to the fullest, Bobby Deol stated that he believed it was his father, Dharmendra.

He explained that Dharmendra had always lived life on his own terms and compared him to the Frank Sinatra song "I Did It My Way," saying that it perfectly suited his father’s approach to life.

Even at 89, veteran actor Dharmendra continues to captivate audiences with his charm, with fans frequently gathering outside his house, holding posters as a mark of their admiration. Reflecting on this enduring love, Bobby Deol shared that his father has always approached people with humility rather than the air of a superstar.

From the very beginning of his career, Dharmendra formed genuine connections with people, treating them with warmth and sincerity. He added that his father had helped many individuals selflessly and from the heart, which, according to him, is the reason why the Deol family continues to receive immense love and respect to this day. Bobby credited his father entirely for this lasting admiration.

The Animal actor attributed both his and his brother's values to the upbringing they received from their parents, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. He emphasized that it wasn’t just his father’s influence but also the guidance of his mother and grandmother that shaped them.

Speaking about the unwavering support in his life, he acknowledged his wife, Tania Deol, stating that she has always stood by him through both good and difficult times, just as his mother stood by his father. He further expressed that Tanya has been his biggest source of strength, always believing in him and reminding him that he is special.

On the work front, Bobby Deol was last seen in the Telugu action drama Daaku Maharaaj. He has an exciting lineup of upcoming projects, including Alpha, a film set in the YRF Spy Universe, and the Tamil political action drama Jana Nayagan.

