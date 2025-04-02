Sudhir Mishra ‘can't believe’ Netflix show Adolescence is trending in India; ‘It violates every rule…’

Acclaimed filmmaker Sudhir Mishra is in shock, and can't believe Indian audiences' love for Netflix’s trending series, Adolescence. He questioned how the show secured the No.1 spot, expressing his surprise as it challenges conventional storytelling norms. The series’ slow-paced narrative and unconventional approach have ignited discussions and debates among viewers, with the filmmaker adding that "it violates every rule taught by bad scriptwriting schools."

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sudhir Mishra expressed surprise over the show’s popularity. He wrote, "How come Adolescence is the No. 1 show on Netflix India? All conventional wisdom is against it. Indians are not supposed to like slow burners. It violates every rule taught by bad scriptwriting schools. It spirals down instead of soaring up. It’s the best news in years."

Mishra’s remarks have ignited discussions among cinephiles and industry experts, with many acknowledging that Adolescence breaks away from conventional storytelling.

His statement sheds light on the evolving preferences of Indian audiences, who are increasingly open to experimental and unconventional narratives. As streaming platforms continue to push creative boundaries, such unexpected successes are reshaping audience expectations in the entertainment landscape.

Adolescence is a British crime drama miniseries created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, with Philip Barantini serving as the director. Spanning four episodes, the series revolves around the arrest of 13-year-old schoolboy Jamie Miller (portrayed by Owen Cooper), who is accused of m*rdering a female classmate.

What sets the show apart is its innovative cinematography, as each episode is filmed in a single, continuous take, heightening the intensity and emotional depth of the storytelling.

Featuring a stellar cast including Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, and Erin Doherty, Adolescence has shattered records on Netflix, becoming the platform’s most-watched show ever with a staggering 66.3 million views.

Its gripping narrative, raw performances, and groundbreaking filmmaking techniques have earned widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics.

Adolescence has become a trending topic. The Netflix crime drama series has garnered acclaim worldwide and has received appreciation from many Bollywood stars, including Alia Bhatt, Hansal Mehta, Masaba Gupta, Anurag Kashyap, Shekhar Kapur, Vedang Raina, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Sara Ali Khan.

