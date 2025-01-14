Hrithik Roshan broke his back during climax scene of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, recalls Ameesha Patel; 'Our hearts were in our mouths…'

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's iconic film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai celebrates 25 years since its release today. To mark the milestone, the film is being re-released. In a recent interview, Ameesha Patel, who played the role of Sonia, shared a behind-the-scenes incident where Hrithik injured his back while filming the climax. She revealed that he had to be rushed to the hospital at 3 a.m. due to the severity of the injury and admitted that 'our hearts were in our mouths.'

During an interview with Zoom, actress Ameesha Patel shared a significant incident from the shooting of the climax scene in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. She recalled that Hrithik Roshan sustained a serious back injury while performing an intense action sequence.

Ameesha recounted that Hrithik injured himself after taking a jump, with an audible crack heard from his back. The actor was immediately rushed to the hospital at 3 a.m., and the production of the film was delayed by six months to allow Hrithik to undergo bed rest and rehabilitation.

The romantic drama skyrocketed Hrithik Roshan to overnight fame and served as Ameesha Patel's grand introduction to audiences.

The film struck a chord with the younger generation, encapsulating the spirit of its time, while its iconic songs dominated the season as unforgettable anthems. Its phenomenal success sparked a wave of excitement and enthusiasm rarely witnessed before.

The film was recently re-released to celebrate its 25th anniversary and coincided with Hrithik Roshan's birthday on January 10, 2025.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for another action-packed thriller. The Greek God of Bollywood will reprise his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal in War 2, the next installment in YRF's Spy Universe. The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War will also star NTR Jr. and Kiara Advani in prominent roles.

