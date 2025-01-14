Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat’s father passes away; family requests for privacy in official statement

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of the death of an individual.

Jaideep Ahlawat recently rushed to Delhi after receiving the news of his father's untimely demise. The actor was seen hurrying through Delhi airport. Confirming the news, the Paatal Lok actor's family issued an official statement regarding the loss and requested privacy during this difficult time.

The official statement from Jaideep Ahlawat's spokesperson Keerat Publicity read, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jaideep Ahlawat's beloved father. He departed for his heavenly abode surrounded by family and love. Jaideep and his family request privacy during this difficult time as they cope with their profound loss. We thank you for your understanding and prayers."

According to the official statement, the last rites will be performed in his hometown, Haryana. In an old conversation with Saurabh Sachdeva, Jaideep Ahlawat revealed that both of his parents, now retired, were teachers.

He attributed much of his support to his father, a former educator, who stood by him throughout his acting career. When Jaideep shared his desire to enroll at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), his father reassured him by saying, "If you fail, you can always turn to farming."

This open-minded attitude gave Jaideep the freedom to follow his passion for acting without the burden of fearing failure, which played a crucial role in his development in the industry.

On the work front, Jaideep Ahlawat will next be seen in Paatal Lok Season 2, where he will reprise his role as Hathi Ram Chaudhry. Produced by Clean Slate Filmz in association with Eunoia Films, the show is created and executive produced by Sudip Sharma. Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, the eight-episode series will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting January 17, 2025.

Jaideep also has Siddharth Anand's Jewel Thief, starring alongside Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kapoor.

