Hrithik Roshan makes his choice between Bang Bang and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara; can you guess?

Hrithik Roshan has completed 25 years in the film industry in 2025. His debut movie, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, was re-released in cinemas on January 10, his 51st birthday. He recently attended a special screening of the movie with his fans. There, he was asked to choose between his films Bang Bang and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Hrithik chose the latter.

In a conversation with Radio Nasha at the screening, Hrithik Roshan played the ‘this or that’ game. Between Bang Bang and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the crowd cheered for the second option. Agreeing with them, he called ZNMD a ‘forever’ film. Hrithik expressed that he would be proud of it for life and he believed that the movie wouldn’t age.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a road trip film directed by Zoya Akhtar. Alongside Hrithik Roshan, the movie starred Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin. The film is loved for its storyline, music, humor, and more to date.

During the conversation, Hrithik also had to choose between Dhoom 2 and War 2. In response, he mentioned that it was a difficult choice to make. The actor said that War 2 was his upcoming film and he was preparing for a grand dance song. He hoped that his legs would stay strong for the number. Hrithik added that thus he would choose the latter as he had to get ready for the dance off.

War 2 is the next installment in the Spy Universe created by Yash Raj Films. Kiara Advani and Jr. NTR are set to star in pivotal roles. Ayan Mukerji is directing the movie, slated to release on August 14, 2025. Hrithik will be reprising his role as Agent Kabir in this sequel to the 2019 film.

