Shahid Kapoor reunites with Jab We Met director Imtiaz Ali at Aalim Hakim's Birthday Bash; Ishaan Khatter and more show off their selfie game; Inside PICS

On August 24, 2024, Shahid Kapoor and Jab We Met director Imtiaz Ali had a fun reunion at hairstylist Aalim Hakim's birthday bash. The star-studded event was attended by celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Sood, and many others. Now, unseen pictures of the Jab We Met duo from the party are going viral on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Choreographer Bosco Martis shared some unseen pictures from the birthday bash. In the photos, Shahid, Imtiaz, Ishaan Khatter, Dino Morea, and other celebrities can be seen posing for a selfie. Kapoor opted for a comfortable and breathable white shirt paired with matching pants and completed his look with black boots. On the other hand, Director Ali opted for a classic all-black look.

The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, caused a stir as he arrived dressed in a plain black t-shirt, matching pants, and chunky boots. The Fighter actor also added a playful touch to his outfit by wearing a hat. Other stars such as Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan and many others also attended the bash.

Amidst various rumors about a Jab We Met sequel, the director addressed the speculation in May 2024. Earlier, in June 2023, Shahid Kapoor had hinted during a chat session on X that he might soon collaborate with Imtiaz Ali on a film, sparking speculation about a possible sequel to Jab We Met. However, the filmmaker clarified to News18 that there was no truth to these rumors.

Imtiaz Ali suggested that the likelihood of a sequel is quite slim. He commented, “Why make a sequel to Jab We Met (laughs)? If people enjoy the film, they can keep watching the original. A sequel needs a compelling story and a reason to be made. But who knows? Never say never!”

On the work front, Kapoor will be next seen Deva alongside Pooja Hegde. The movie is all set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025. Deva is backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. The high-octane action thriller is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali's latest project was Amar Singh Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. The movie opened to stellar reviews from fans and critics alike.

