INSIDE Masaba Gupta’s baby shower ft. scrumptious pizzas, Parle-G pudding, decor, and live music; don't miss her unique name suggestion

Masaba Gupta is all set to embrace a new journey of parenthood. Masaba and her husband, Satyadeep Misra, announced in April 2024 that they were expecting their first child. The mom-to-be recently had a grand baby shower and now a peek of the delicious food, desserts, decor, and music has been shared by Rhea Kapoor. Masaba even had a unique baby name suggestion under the post which will leave you in splits.

Today, August 27, 2024, Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a series of glimpses from Masaba Gupta’s recent baby shower. The first slide showed the Parle-G pudding which guarantees to make you drool. Another picture had Masaba sitting beside some lit up candles with her husband Satyadeep Misra clicking snaps in the background.

A third photograph was of the balloon decoration and a glimpse of the fun and games arranged during the event. A board had “Team Boy” and “Team Girl” written on it with various names under the two options. Masaba and Rhea also posed together for a stunning photo. Rhea also offered a closer look at the food, the dining table decorated with white flowers, a delicious-looking pizza, and the dessert room.

She posted the menu of the baby shower which included items like Caesar Salad, Pastas with different types of sauces, various kinds of burgers, French Fries, and Sweet Potato Fries. A video showed a singer performing live and playing the guitar.

The caption of Rhea’s post read, “This friends group just entered our baby shower era. We love you @masabagupta and @instasattu. (love) sonam, Poojie, Rhea #masabababyshower.” Have a look!

In the comments section, Masaba playfully suggested a name for her baby, saying, “May as well name the baby Parle-G,” while Satyadeep expressed his gratitude, stating, “Thanks so much @rheakapoor @sonamkapoor @poojadhingra …” Check it out!

The pizzeria that arranged for the scrumptious pizzas posted the full menu on Instagram Stories. Titled “Baby Slice Heaven,” it had Tie Die Pizza, Pepperoni, Spicy Marinara, Pizza Bianco, as well as Kale & Bacon. The caption of the story said, “We Swirled up this crazy pizza menu with the genius @rheakapoor for @masabagupta’s baby shower.”

