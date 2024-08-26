Inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter Misha’s ‘bling’ birthday party ft. ‘Chachi 420’ Ishaan Khatter; see PICS

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood, welcomed their first child, Misha, in 2016. Today, August 26, 2024, the little girl is celebrating her eighth birthday. Mira has now offered a peek inside her daughter’s ‘bling’ themed party. She also posted a picture with Ishaan Khatter and called him ‘Chachi 420.’

Today, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photograph with her brother-in-law, Ishaan Khatter. In the photo, Ishaan was seen wearing a shiny pink hat, quirky heart-shaped glasses, and a beaded necklace. The duo had stickers of various shapes on their faces. Mira captioned the snap, “With Chachi 420 @ishaankhatter.”

One story was a selfie of Mira with her friends, who were also wearing quirky glasses. She said, “In our bling era.” Another picture showcased the arrangements for Misha Kapoor’s birthday party. A plaque card read, “Bling it up Misha’s era.” The heart-shaped glasses were kept on a table in various colors, with more stickers, shiny hats, and beaded bracelets. There were boards reading “Princess” and “Misha” as well.

Check out the inside glimpses here!

Earlier today, Mira Rajput also shared a heartwarming wish for her daughter Misha on social media. She dropped pictures of the little one enjoying the greenery, while the third slide featured the mother-daughter duo in a sweet embrace.

In the caption, Mira wrote, “I will spend my whole life loving you. Happy 8th Birthday our darling girl. Sunshine, sparkles and the best of everything for the light of our lives. Smile forever my baby girl, Misha.”

Have a look!

Many Bollywood celebrities showered love on the post. Ananya Panday wished, “Happy birthday Mishkiii” while Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty, and more left a like.

Last month, Mira gave a glimpse into the special memories she created with her daughter during their summer vacation. A video showed them attending Taylor Swift’s concert together and enjoying their time. Mira described the experience, stating, “Core memory with my sunshine swiftie. We couldn’t believe it! Mother daughter trip of dreams #taylorswift #swiftie @taylorswift.”

