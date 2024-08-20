Alpha: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari to begin Kashmir schedule from THIS date, Hrithik Roshan might join shoot; Report

Alpha is a highly anticipated movie in the YRF Spy Universe film. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh have been immersed in the shooting for the action thriller for the past few months. It was recently reported that Hrithik Roshan will be making a cameo in the movie, reprising his character from War, which is also a part of the universe. It has now been learned that Alia and Sharvari will begin the Kashmir schedule of the film from August 24, 2024, and there is a possibility of Hrithik joining the shoot.

According to a recent report in Dainik Bhaskar, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh will begin shooting for their film Alpha in Kashmir from August 24. They will be filming action sequences amid the scenic landscapes of the location. As per the portal’s source, Hrithik Roshan might also join the Kashmir schedule of the movie. He will reportedly appear as Kabir from War and will be playing a mentor to Alia’s character.

As per the report, Anil Kapoor will also join the Kashmir schedule but Bobby Deol won’t be present there. After Animal, Bobby is portraying an antagonist once again in this spy film. The report revealed that Bobby, who will be seen as an arms dealer, will face off against Sharvari first and then Alia.

Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra. The title was unveiled in an announcement video shared by the team in July, 2024. Alia wrote on her Instagram, “It’s the time of the #ALPHA.. Girls!”

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari both have done action movies before Alpha. Sharvari’s movie Vedaa was released in cinemas on August 15, in which she shared the screen with John Abraham. The Nikkhil Advani movie is packed with high-octane action and thrilling sequences.

Alia’s action thriller Jigra with Vedang Raina is slated to hit the big screens on October 11, during the Dussehra weekend. The Vasan Bala directorial will revolve around their sibling relationship. It is jointly produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 will be released in cinemas in 2025.

