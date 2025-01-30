Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan is still ‘a member of the house’, says Rakesh Roshan: ‘They were the ones who had…’

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, who were married for 14 years before parting ways, continue to maintain a strong bond even after their separation. The ex-couple co-parents their sons and continues to offer mutual support, often seen sharing moments of encouragement on social media and enjoying vacations together. Recently, Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan, spoke about the ongoing connection between them, emphasizing that Sussanne remains an integral part of their family. He acknowledged that while they had their differences, they are the ones who must work through them.

In a recent conversation with Yuvaa, Rakesh Roshan shared his thoughts on Hrithik and Sussanne Khan's relationship. He said, "They were the ones who fell in love, they were the ones who had a misunderstanding, and they have to solve it. For us, she came to our house, and she is still a member of the house."

When asked if Hrithik Roshan has ever discussed his relationships with him, Rakesh Roshan revealed that they share a friendship-like bond. He went on to say that both his son and his daughter are slightly intimidated by him, perhaps due to his strong sense of discipline. Rakesh clarified that while he isn't short-tempered or someone who scolds others, his disciplined nature has made him someone his children approach with respect.

The father-son duo, Rakesh and Hrithik, recently featured in The Roshans, a docu-series that launched on Netflix on January 17, 2025. This series, directed by Shashi Ranjan and produced by Rakesh Roshan, delves into the profound impact the Roshan family has had on Indian cinema.

It traces the family's cinematic journey, starting from Rakesh's father, Roshan, who laid the foundation for their legacy in the 1950s. The four-episode series also includes appearances by industry heavyweights like Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal, celebrating the family's enduring influence on Indian film.