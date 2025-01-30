Hrithik Roshan can't keep calm as he joins Hollywood stars Morgan Freeman and Matthew McConaughey at Joy Awards: ‘some of the best talents…’

Hrithik Roshan brought pride to the country when he was recently honored at the Joy Awards hosted in Riyadh. While he had a great time receiving the award and soaking in the experience, he was excited to be surrounded by stars like Matthew McConaughey and Morgan Freeman. He took to his social media and expressed his ‘joy’ in being part of the event attended by such great talents from across the globe. Read on!

On January 29, 2025, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account and dropped a video from the award function hosted in Riyadh. In the reel, Hollywood stars Morgan Freeman and Matthew McConaughey can be seen acknowledging the honors they've been presented with at the event.

Sharing the clip, the Jodhaa Akbar actor expressed, “What a joy it was to be at the @joyawards 2025 in the presence of some of the best talents from across the globe! Thank you @turkialalshik for having me be a part of this celebration of Global Entertainment and cinema.”

Hrithik Roshan's social media post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the action-drama film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Greek God of Bollywood opened up about preparing for his role of an IAF officer in the aerial action thriller. Roshan told us that while he was doing Fighter, it was a struggle because he had to go through three transformations.

Advertisement

Hence, he just cut out his entire social life. “I didn't meet my friends for a year. I was sleeping at 9 pm every day. So, I was like, 'Hey, you know, I can't go on like this.' This is not a quality life. This is important to do if you are trying to find a place. I found a place for myself and I need to now be engaged and aspire to live good days. That's what we should all finally end up aspiring,” the actor expressed. Currently, he is gearing up to play the role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the upcoming actioner, War 2.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!