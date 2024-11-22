I Want To Talk: Amitabh Bachchan calls Abhishek Bachchan’s performance ‘magical’ in Shoojit Sircar’s slice-of-life drama; says, ‘Mere bete…’

Abhishek Bachchan’s latest film, I Want To Talk has been released in cinemas today, November 22, 2024. Amitabh Bachchan recently shared his review and called his son’s performance ‘magical’ in director Shoojit Sircar’s slice-of-life drama. Big B once again proved that he is Abhishek’s biggest cheerleader.

On November 21, a day before the release, Amitabh Bachchan took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared a post made by a fan page of Abhishek Bachchan. The fan said, “Our excitement is off the charts to watch the magical moments of life brought by @juniorbachchan. #IWantToTalk in cinemas Tomorrow.”

Quoting the tweet, Big B praised Abhishek’s performance in I Want To Talk, saying, “magical is the IN word .. my love blessings and more ..” He continued in Hindi, “Mere bete, bete hone se mere uttaradhikari nahin honge; jo mere uttaradhikari honge woh mere bete honge. Abhishek mere bete; mere uttaradhikari (My sons will not be my successors just because they are sons; those who will be my successors will be my sons. Abhishek my son; my successor).”

Have a look at his tweet!

Earlier, acclaimed filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh also shared his thoughts and opinions about the film. On his X account, he wrote, “I saw ‘i want to talk’ by shoojit. such a nice heartfelt film.”

Appreciating Shoojit Sircar, Abhishek Bachchan, and the rest of the cast, the King director added, “Shoojit excels in these films -- plus he has Abhishek and a fantastic set of actors -- do see if you can....”

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role, the cast of I Want To Talk includes Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bambroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goddard, and Johny Lever in pivotal roles. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The screenplay and dialogue are credited to Ritesh Shah.

In a recent interview for Indus Age, Abhishek Bachchan revealed to Shoojit Sircar that one of the major reasons behind him doing the film has a connection to his daughter Aaradhya. He said, “For a father to feel that emotion of ‘I need to do whatever it takes to be available to my daughter,’ is one of the main reasons of deciding…”

