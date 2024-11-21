Salman Khan gets nostalgic as he poses with dad Salim Khan's first bike, fans call father-son ‘greatest jodi’; PICS

Salman Khan shares a heartwarming bond with his father, Salim Khan, and he has just dropped proof of it with new pictures. The actor got nostalgic as he posed with his dad’s first bike. Fans couldn’t help but shower love on the father-son duo. They even went on to call them the ‘greatest jodi.’

Today, November 21, 2024, Salman Khan took to Instagram and shared a couple of heartwarming pictures. In the first photo, Salman’s dad, Salim Khan, sat on a bike while the Sikandar star stood to the side and looked at him. The duo was in a garden.

In the second picture, Salman posed stylishly while sitting on the bike. He was seen wearing a light gray t-shirt and dark blue pants with a black cap.

In the caption, Salman wrote, “Dad’s 1st bike, Triumph Tiger 100, 1956.” Have a look at the post!

Fans flooded the comments section of Salman Khan’s post with their love for him and his father. One person said, “Our Tiger with his Tiger Sahab,” while another wrote, “Papa meri jaan mere sang Chalna.” A comment read, “Salman Khan and Salim Khan ji—the greatest jodi in Bollywood. legendary.”

Some users gushed over Salman’s look and called him ‘handsome.’ Many others showed their appreciation with red hearts and fire emojis.

Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the theatrical re-release of his classic Karan Arjun. The 1995 film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead along with Salman. Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and Amrish Puri play pivotal roles. Directed by Rakesh Roshan and produced by his FilmKraft Production, the film is slated to arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 22, 2024.

Meanwhile, Salman has been busy shooting for his upcoming action entertainer, Sikandar. He is set to collaborate with actress Rashmika Mandanna for the first time in this highly anticipated movie. Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi are also part of the cast. Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is scheduled to release in theaters on the festive occasion of Eid 2025.

