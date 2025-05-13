If May 13 were a playlist: Kalank's Main Tera leads, but these 5 bangers won't disappoint too

If May 13 had its own playlist, Kalank’s Main Tera would be the first song, full of emotion and perfect for calm, thoughtful vibes. But the day has more to offer! As things pick up, the mood changes, and that’s where these next five songs come in. From feel-good beats to songs that hit you right in the feels, these tracks match every twist and turn of May 13. Ready to hit play?

1. Jabra Fan

Jabra Fan from Fan is a high-energy anthem that captures the obsession of fandom with infectious beats. But it's the unexpected drop of Main Tera, Haye Re Tera, Hoye Re Tera, Jabra Fan Hogya midway through the song that hits differently. The moment hooks us instantly, shifting the mood from fun to fierce loyalty.

2. Jaanu Meri Jaan

Jaanu Meri Jaan from Naseeb is a fun, retro classic that oozes charm and playful romance. Amid the upbeat tempo and cheeky lyrics, when the line Main Tera Tu Meri Jaane Sara Hindustan slips in, it suddenly adds a personal, heartfelt touch, grounding the song’s flirtiness in real emotion. That’s the moment we’re all hooked.

3. Kho Gaye

Kho Gaye from Mismatched is a soulful, dreamy track that captures the feeling of being lost in love and longing. When the line Main Tera Tu Meri Dheere Dheere Se Kho Gaye surfaces gently in the lyrics, it feels intimate and deeply emotional, like a quiet confession. That one line lingers, and suddenly, we’re completely hooked.

4. Tu Meri

Tu Meri from Bang Bang! is a high-octane, flirtatious track packed with swagger and style. Amid the fast beats and bold vibes, when Hrithik casually drops Tu Tu Tu Tu Meri Ri Ri, Main Tera Hone Laga, it flips the script, turning cool confidence into unexpected romance. That moment stands out, and we’re instantly drawn into the rhythm.

5. Sona Kitna Sona Hai

Sona Kitna Sona Hai from Hero No. 1 is pure ‘90s Bollywood fun, playful, over-the-top, and full of cheesy charm. In the middle of all the masti, when Govinda says Main Tera Hero Number 1, it lands like a sweet promise wrapped in mischief. That quirky, lovable moment? Totally unforgettable and instantly catchy.

