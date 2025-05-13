Kunal Nayyar Reveals How He 'Pissed Everyone Off' on Big Bang Theory Set and Made Co-Stars' Lives Difficult

Kunal Nayyar, who played Raj Koothrappali, has recently revealed how he used to drive his The Big Bang Theory co-stars crazy. Nayyar also opened up about rarely revisiting the show.

Nayyar's cult classic mid-2000s sitcom also features Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper, Kaley Cuoco as Penny, Johnny Galecki as Leonard Hofstadter, Simon Helberg as Howard Wolowitz, Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler, and Melissa Rauch as Bernadette Rostenkowski Wolowitz.

The British actor revealed his behind-the-scenes bad habit that his co-stars did not appreciate. He said that his frequent laughter on set often disrupted the filming process, particularly during the show's first few seasons.

Talking on The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast, 44-year-old Nayyar admitted he was infamous for losing character while filming. "It really pissed everyone off, but I couldn't help it," he revealed on the podcast's recent episode. He said he was "the worst in the beginning on the show" for breaking character mid-scene.

Nayyar described how hard it was for him to remain calm when a scene was supposed to be funny. His habit of laughing in the middle of a scene, even at his own punchlines, apparently frustrated every other cast member. One of the things that was troublesome for Nayyar was acting with Helberg, who portrayed an aerospace engineer.

"I would also break a lot of my own jokes, which is funny. But I mean, how can you [not]? Simon is a genius," Nayyar said, referring to Helberg's perfect comedic timing, which made keeping a straight face almost improbable.

Nayyar rested his case by citing "the beauty of Simon as an actor and a performer," which made "even a simple line like 'Friday works for me'" enough for him to burst out laughing. Helberg had a unique ability to heighten everyday conversations with his portrayal.

Although The Big Bang Theory, launched in 2007 and airing 12 hit seasons on CBS, remains a cultural phenomenon, widely watched across generations, Kunal Nayyar confessed that he hardly ever re-watches it. But he does take some solace in sometimes having it playing in the background.

