Raid 2 vs Kesari 2 Box Office Comparison: Here's how Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar's movies performed on 2nd Monday

Raid 2 vs Kesari 2 Box Office Comparison 2nd Monday: Both Raid 2 and Kesari Chapter 2 are sequels to their original releases, Raid and Kesari. They have a different target audience. While the Raid sequel caters to the cinegoers who like crime thrillers, the Kesari sequel is a courtroom drama from the pre-Independence era. Let's analyze how Raid 2 and Kesari 2 performed on the 2nd Monday.

RAID 2

Led by Ajay Devgn, Raid 2 collected Rs 4.5 crore on the second Monday of its theatrical release. As of now, the crime thriller boasts a total net business of Rs 120.25 crore at the box office. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor starrer is targetting Rs 150 crore in its lifetime run.

KESARI 2

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh fetched Rs 2.50 crore on the second Monday. The cume collection of the legal drama, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, currently stands at Rs 85.6 crore. Karan Singh Tyagi's directorial, which is centered around C Sankaran Nair, is expecting to earn a lifetime net business in the range of Rs 92 crore to Rs 94 crore.

Movies Raid 2 Kesari 2 2nd Monday Rs 4.5 crore Rs 2.50 crore Lifetime Net Collections Rs 150 crore (expected) Rs 92 crore- Rs 94 crore (expected)

Based on the aforementioned comparative analysis, the Raid sequel is leading the race and the Akshay Kumar starrer is lagging behind. It also suggests that the audience have preferred to watch the crime thriller over historical courtroom drama.

Raid 2 arrived in theaters on May 1, 2025, seven years after the original release, Raid (2018). On the other hand, Kesari 2 hit the screens on April 18 this year on Good Friday holiday. The spiritual sequel has been released six years after Kesari (2019).

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

