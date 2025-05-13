Samay Raina is BACK; Apoorva Mukhija hails 'legend' as he makes comeback after India's Got Latent controversy

Samay Raina is back! Fans can't keep calm as the stand-up comedian has made a surprising comeback today on social media. This comes after the highly publicized India’s Got Latent controversy. Samay, who hosted India's Got Latent, remained absent from social media after the uproar.

And now, to fans’ delight, Samay is back, and Apoorva Mukhija is truly excited. For those unaware, Apoorva was one of the accused in the controversy. She hailed him as a 'legend' as he shared his first post.

On his Instagram account, Samay Raina uploaded a video informing fans about his upcoming shows. The stand-up comedian, whose account remained inactive for a while after India's Got Latent fiasco, is finally back. The video shows his massive fan following, a glimpse of his work, the accusations that he faced and information about his upcoming shows. Sharing this video, Samay added “heart and hug" emoticon in the caption.

Take a look at Samay Raina's post here-

After he shared this post, several congratulated him for his return and wished him luck. Rapper Badshah commented “Baawe”. Dhruv & Shyam aka Funcho wrote “Dekho, dekho wo aa gaya!" accompanied by many amazing comments.

Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid also hailed Samay for his return and commented, "LEGEND" on his post.

Take a look at Apoorva Mukhija's comment here-

Within 3 hours, Samay Raina's post went viral like wildfire and got more than 1 million likes. Several celebs such as Dhanashree Verma, Nakuul Mehta, Fahmaan Khan, Abhishek Malhan and more liked his post.

Speaking about India's Got Latent controversy, it was on February 10, 2025, when the uproar began on social media after Ranveer Allahbadia's comment on the show went viral. Ranveer's comment about parental s*x received immense backlash. After this, Apoorva's comment about v*gina also didn't go down well. Along with Samay, Apoorva and Ranveer, Ashish Chanchlani and a few others were also in trouble for their appearance.



The backlash was so severe that several FIRs were lodged against them. As Samay was the host of India's Got Latent, he was also accused of promoting vulgar content. Recently, the comedian was summoned again for reportedly making insensitive remarks about a blind person and a two-month-old baby. While the infant suffered from SMA or Spinal Muscular Atrophy, the child required Rs 16 crore as a donation for treatment. Samay is now slammed for making a mockery of the unfortunate situation.

While the controversy continues, Samay Raina has now resumed work. India's Got Latent episodes are deleted from YouTube following this controversy.

