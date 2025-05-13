Did Anu Malik steal Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na song Gori Gori from THIS singer? Find out

Recently, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya reminisced about the making of the song Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha from Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na. He also made some surprising revelations about how Anu Malik stole his song Gori Gori, which was originally sung by him and KK.

In a conversation with Mashable India, Abhijeet Bhattacharya discussed the creation of the song Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha and reflected on his collaboration with music composer Anu Malik. Bhattacharya claimed that Malik had stolen his song Gori Gori from the film, which was initially sung by both him and KK.

He further revealed that if given the choice, he would not only sing the songs composed by Malik but also have them picturized on himself.

Bhattacharya referred to Anu Malik as "crazy" during the conversation, explaining that whenever Malik has a song, he would ideally want to picturize it on himself. Bhattacharya added that Malik’s confidence in his own work could go so far as to claim a song is excellent and that he would both sing it and have it shot on him, describing him as “that crazy.”

He further added that he is now "very selfish" and no longer cares about anyone else’s opinion, stating, "Ab kisika bhi time nahi hai." Recalling an incident where the composer replaced his voice with his own in a song, Bhattacharya mentioned, "In that movie, 'Chori Chori Chori Chori,' I had sung that, can you believe that?" The 66-year-old singer then imitated Malik’s deep, gravelly voice, drawing a comparison between their vocal styles.

He further remarked that he and KK had originally sung the song, calling it "amazing," but when he checked, he found that Anu Malik's voice had replaced theirs.

He also mentioned that a similar situation was about to happen with Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha, suggesting that Malik might have wanted to sing the song himself and have it picturized on him.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya revealed that during his past collaborations with Anu Malik, the composer would typically call him 3-4 days in advance to inform him about the songs that needed to be recorded, allowing him time to rehearse.

However, for Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha, Bhattacharya was called unexpectedly to dub for the song on set. He shared that had he been given time to prepare, the song could have been even more "historical."

