Box Office: Raghava Lawrence begins shooting for Lokesh Cinematic Universe's Benz; revisiting global success of LCU films

Filmmakers across the globe, especially in India, usually see a mix of hits and misses, with some films striking gold while others don’t. But some rare directors manage to get everyone talking about their films. Whether it's the plot, the soundtrack, or the opening scenes, they make their films stand out. Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is one such director. With movies like Khaidi, Vikram, and Leo, he has built up the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. With actor Raghava Lawrence shooting for LCU's next outing, Benz, let's have a look at the success of films in this universe.

Director, Choreographer, and actor Raghava Lawrence is known for his memorable roles in the Kanchana series, Jigarthanda Double X, and Rudhran and will star in LCU's Benz now. Written by Lokesh Kanagaraj and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film, whose shoot started the other day, features a story and characters linked to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Earlier, the likes of Karthi's Khaidi, Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo had stories and characters that were part of the LCU. Even Lokesh's upcoming flick, Superstar Rajnikanth starrer Coolie, is also a part of this universe only.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Cinematic Universe debuted with Karthi's Kaithi back in 2019. An action thriller, which deals with a story that happens in a night, earned Rs 105 crores worldwide gross. Then in 2022, his next LCU flick, Vikram, was released. Starring legendary Kamal Haasan, the film collected a massive Rs 431 crores gross worldwide. Cut to 2023, the action-packed thriller Leo, starring Vijay and Trisha, grossed Rs. 615.5 crores worldwide. While Leo fell just short of beating Superstar Rajni's 2.0, there’s strong confidence that Lokesh's Coolie, which features the same hero, will easily claim the top spot at the box office.

Coolie is packed with an impressive cast, including Nagarjuna (Telugu), Upendra (Kannada), Soubin Shahir (Malayalam), and a special cameo by Bollywood’s Aamir Khan. With Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Pooja Hegde in special roles, Coolie is all set to release on 14th August, and anticipation is through the roof. Given the craze, the film is likely to take the No. 1 grosser position in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

