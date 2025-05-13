Jewel Thief: Kunal Kapoor on Saif Ali Khan-led film’s impact amid criticism; ’People have shown that…’

Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor recently made his much-awaited acting comeback with Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s Jewel Thief. However, the film received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. Now, he opened up on the film receiving criticism and shared that the film did what it was ‘supposed to do,’ that is, to entertain.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kunal Kapoor opened up on the criticism the film received and admitted that one would want the film to ‘land 100%.’ Calling it the most important thing, he shared that if people enjoy the films, it means they enjoy the work of the actor.

The actor said, “Having said that, the reactions that I have gotten from people have shown that it did what it was supposed to do, which was entertain.” He further shared that Jewel Thief was made to be a fun film with twists and surprises to keep audiences hooked on the screen.

Kunal also admitted that it was never made to make people change their opinion about the world. “It was supposed to be a fun ride, and it has delivered on that,” he said.

The actor further revealed why he chose the Saif Ali Khan-led project and shared that the first thing that drew him to the film was the opportunity to play the role he has never done. He further added that he believes a small role can sometimes make more impact on people if it surprises them, unlike the leading roles.

Kunal Kapoor also termed it as his ‘favorite’ character but calls it unfortunate that he was never given such roles in films.

Meanwhile, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins premiered on Netflix on April 25, 2025. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta in key roles. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the film is produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under Marflix Pictures.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "In this high-octane battle of wits and wills, ingenious con artist Rehan devises a diamond heist while trying to outsmart Rajan, his sadistic adversary."

